WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s football team hit the practice field in full capacity for the first time on Friday afternoon and did so needing to take steps toward finding the answers to some major questions.
The Hornets’ defense is mostly set from a personnel standpoint with the return of 11 players with significant starting experience at the college level, and needs to figure out how to play better collectively and improve on 2018’s performance.
The offense, the strength of Shenandoah’s team for the past couple of seasons, begins preseason camp with some glaring holes.
Shenandoah’s coaching staff must put the right pieces in the right spots along the offensive line ahead of the Sept. 7 opener against Methodist, but the biggest question mark of all resides at the quarterback position.
The graduation of four-year starter Hayden Bauserman, the 2018 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the ODAC’s career leader in passing touchdowns, means the Hornets must find the new quarterback of what became one of Division III premier passing offenses over the last two seasons.
Three quarterbacks, juniors Ben Agostino and James McPhillips and sophomore Ben Rhodenizer, opened camp in what head coach Scott Yoder called a three-man competition for the Hornets’ starting job.
“I’d really like to kind of let it play out but the timeline, we’re not gonna be written in stone, but I’d like to go into the Gettysburg scrimmage with my set O-line and my set starting quarterback. That’s August 31, and that’ll be here sooner than we know it,” Yoder said after Friday’s practice session. “At the same time, it’s gotta naturally play out. But if we’re scrambling past August 31, that doesn’t bode well for the beginning of the season.”
Of the three QBs in the mix for the starting job, Agostino has the most experience. He was Bauserman’s backup last season and in two seasons has completed 12 of 25 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
McPhillips is the only other quarterback on SU’s roster with a pass attempt for the Hornets, and he’s thrown just one in his college career.
While Yoder said an offensive line that lost three multi-year starters must figure out which players are filling which positions, whoever wins the quarterback job will have some experience around them at the skill positions.
Shenandoah’s top three rushers from last season — sophomore Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (92 carries, 581 yards, six touchdowns), senior Mario Wisdom (82 carries for 377 yards, five scores) and junior Jordyn Hunter — are all back.
So is a deep receiving corps that Yoder said could be one of the best in the ODAC. That group includes senior Casey Stewart, who had 54 receptions for 859 yards and an ODAC-best 15 TD grabs last season, junior Jake Wallace, who ranked third in the conference in receptions (63) and fourth in receiving yards (687) and sophomore Ethan Bigbee, whose six touchdown catches tied for fifth in the league.
In 2018, Shenandoah led Division III in passing offense (386.5 yards per game) and led the ODAC in scoring (40.8 points per game).
Stewart said the experience at the skill positions should help Shenandoah’s quarterbacks as they transition into larger roles and it impacted how the Hornets’ receivers went about practice on Day 1 on Friday.
“It doesn’t change the approach in how the receivers do things, but it’s more along the lines of everything we do now with the quarterbacks is to get on the same page,” Stewart said. “With Hayden, I’d had him for three years and some of the guys had him for a year, two years; now it’s just getting on the same page. Certain situations [the quarterback has] got to know what we’re doing, we’ve gotta know what he’s thinking. Just trying to work out the crinkles right now.”
Knowing that the offense is breaking in a new quarterback could put more weight on Shenandoah’s defense, which saw several players post big statistical years individually last season, but collectively ranked in the bottom half of the ODAC in scoring defense (37.8 points allowed per game) and total defense (493.3 yards per game).
The Hornets’ defense in previous seasons had taken a backseat to the team’s explosive offense, and senior middle linebacker Tyler Williams said this should be the season that a veteran defensive unit establishes more of an identity.
“I see it as a year where we put up a lot more numbers defensively,” Williams said. “But we haven’t really seen our offense in action yet. It’s hard to tell what it’s gonna be like losing Hayden, how it’s gonna affect our offense. But I definitely want it to be a defensively inspired and led team. I want our defense to be able to carry us through games if our offense struggles.”
The pieces are there for improvement on SU’s defense. Two starters — senior Randy Oliver and sophomore Mason Caldwell — return on the defensive line. Starting linebackers Williams (98 tackles, 11 tackles for loss in 2018), fellow seniors Bernie Hayes (69 tackles, six TFLs) and Adrian Brisbon, and sophomore Jahquan Collins are also back, and that group is even deeper with the return of senior Kyle Dexter.
Dexter, a 2017 starter, received an extra year of eligibility this fall after tearing his ACL last preseason and missing all of 2018.
In the secondary, Yoder said Shenandoah is as deep as it has been in his seven seasons, and cornerbacks Daquan Pridget (seven interceptions in 2018) and Mike Amobi and safeties T.J. Heflin and Nate Hill (11 interceptions the last two seasons) are all back after starting last season.
Pridget said the Hornets’ areas of past struggle — they tallied just seven sacks and only 41 tackles for loss last year — are focal points for the Hornets in the preseason.
“We’re just focusing on everything that we didn’t do right last year,” said Pridget, a junior entering his third year as a starter. “We want to be the best tackling defense in the conference. We want to still lead the conference in turnovers. We’re just going back on what we did last year and just all the things we didn’t really do as good.”
Shenandoah opened preseason camp with 148 players, the most — by far — since Yoder took over in 2013.
“Good energy,” Yoder said of the first day. “You certainly should have that this early in camp. We’ve got a large group but guys are flying around, making mistakes, learning. We’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do, just in not even X’s and O’s, but just how we run a pass [skeleton], two at the same time, guys knowing where they’re going.
“... I expect in the next 24 to 48 hours a huge jump just in how we practice. Tomorrow we get to put shoulder pads on, so it’s gonna be more like football. We’ve got a ton to clean up but we’ve got a good group of older guys and we’ve got some young freshmen that look like they’re gonna be good. We’re optimistic, for sure.”
(1) comment
With all the coaching changes that the new AD is making for teams not being more competitive within the ODAC, is she eyeing the football program this year?
Is a 16-25 record in the ODAC after 6 years good enough?
2018 was suppose to be the program's year but they went 5-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.