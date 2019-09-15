ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — It took some record thievery and a clutch drive, but Shenandoah University opened its football season with a 35-19 victory at North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.
Tyler Williams had two of the Hornets’ school-record five interceptions and Daquan Pridget added a key pickoff that set up a late insurance touchdown against the Bishops (1-1).
Shenandoah University opened up a 21-0 halftime lead, but saw that margin cut to 21-19 as N.C. Wesleyan quarterback Donielle Totten tossed a 68-yard TD pass to Nasheed Peoples on the second play of the fourth quarter.
After each team failed on a series, the Hornets got some breathing room thanks to an 83-yard TD drive, led by quarterback Ben Agostino, who came off the bench in the second quarter and saw most of the second-half action. Agostino completed 4 of 6 passes for 52 yards on the march, which was capped by Mario Wisdom’s 16-yard TD run on third-and-3 with 7:53 left.
After each team turned the ball over on downs, Pridget picked off Totten and returned the ball seven yards to the Bishops’ 13. Four plays later, Agostino fired an eight-yard TD pass to Rashadeen Byrd Jr., to ice the game with 2:24 left.
Mike Amobi’s interception of Totten inside the final minute broke the school mark. Three of SU’s touchdowns were set up by pickoffs.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hornets exploded for 21 second-quarter points. Byrd capped a 10-play, 94-yard drive with a five-yard TD run. Patrick Ritchie’s extra point made it 7-0 with 12:06 left in the period.
Williams’ interception set up a short 35-yard drive, which Byrd capped with an 18-yard TD run.
Late in the period, Williams picked off Totten again to set up a short 33-yard march. Wisdom’s 3-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal came 21 seconds before the half.
Totten threw an 85-yard TD pass to Tyler Roberts and Darian Curley ran three yards for a score to get the Bishops back into the game at 21-13.
Agostino finished 19 of 28 for 182 yards. Starter Ben Rhodenizer was 13 of 19 for 77 yards with an interception. Rhodenizer led the SU ground attack with 67 yards on seven carries, including a 50-yarder.
Wisdom added 50 yards on 14 carries and Byrd had 38 yards on eight attempts. Jake Wallace (9 catches, 77 yards), Ethan Bigbie (7 catches, 49 yards) and Casey Stewart (6 catches, 80 yards) led the SU receivers.
T.J. Heflin led the SU defense with nine tackles. Totten finished 16 of 38 for 309 yards with the five interceptions.
“I am very proud of how the whole team battled,” said SU coach Scott Yoder in a news release. “We had a great defensive plan and execution, especially in the first half.”
The Hornets next open ODAC action by facing Bridgewater (2-0) at Shentel Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
