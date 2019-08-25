WINCHESTER — What began as a three-man race for Shenandoah University’s starting quarterback job has been whittled down to a two-man competition, according to head coach Scott Yoder.
While Yoder wouldn’t go so far as to declare anyone has been officially eliminated from contention for the spot left vacant by the graduation of four-year starter Hayden Bauserman, he called the competition a “two-horse race” between junior Ben Agostino and sophomore Ben Rhodenizer during Sunday’s media day.
Yoder had said at the start of the preseason on Aug. 16 that those two and junior James McPhillips were the leaders in an open competition for the title of QB1. Though the Hornets have inched closer to naming their starter for the Sept. 7 opener against Methodist, offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin said on Sunday there was not yet a clear front-runner, adding that the competition is still “wide open” with two weeks left before the start of the regular season.
“I think what we’re finding and what the guys are realizing is the practice reps and film study with being a depth-chart guy is significantly different than your practice reps and your film study of being a starting quarterback,” Hodgin said of the progress of the quarterback competition. “So probably we have not had as clean a transition from the 2018 season to naming the 2019 quarterback as we would’ve liked.”
Hodgin said he wasn’t disappointed by that fact, and went on to explain that the offense as a whole has been in a state of transition this preseason, one created because each of the prospective quarterbacks brings an added dimension of mobility to the position that the Hornets lacked the last four seasons. As a result, Hodgin said, SU’s offense will have a little bit of a different identity this fall than the one that propelled Shenandoah to one of Division III’s top passing attacks in 2017 and 2018.
Of the three QBs who began the preseason in competition for the starting job, Agostino has the most college experience. The Eldersburg, Md., native was Bauserman’s backup last season and in two years at SU has completed 12 of 25 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Agostino also most resembles Bauserman (6-3, 220) from a physical standpoint.
Rhodenizer, a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore from Lexington, is the most dynamic and the biggest dual-threat of the bunch but has yet to attempt a collegiate pass. According to the website MaxPreps, Rhodenizer passed for 3,286 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 727 yards and five scores during his senior season at Rockbridge County High School in 2017.
“Each one of them is a little more athletic [than Bauserman], from an opportunity to extend a play when maybe protection breaks down,” Hodgin said. “Ben Agostino is probably the most cerebral of the three, absorbs an awful lot of information, is a skilled passer. He’s kind of in the same mold as what we’ve been playing with, just with a more athletic slant to his skill set.
“Ben Rhodenizer, from an athletic standpoint, has a wow factor about him. He makes some very instinctive plays. He’s a dynamic guy in the way he plays, the way he leads, and he has an ‘it’ factor about him. Kind of what’s holding Ben Rhodenizer back is being consistent day after day after day. That’s what he’s focusing on.”
Adding a bit of intrigue to the quarterback competition is the return of Bauserman, who joined SU’s coaching staff in the offseason and is coaching QBs. He’s tasked with helping the Hornets find and groom his replacement.
“I learned a lot from him in the first two years and I’ve learned so much more just during camp,” Agostino said, “just him being able to focus his entire attention on making me a better quarterback and making all of us better quarterbacks. It’s been great, and he’s handled the situation really well and has been really helpful.”
“[With Bauserman] as a coach, I’ve learned a thousand times more than I ever thought I would,” Rhodenizer said. “I just tried to approach it one day at a time, don’t try to get too ahead of myself, don’t see it as just ‘I’ve got to win.’ But at the same time, the ultimate goal is to start at the beginning of this year. I’ve just tried to take it one day at a time, not get ahead of myself.”
Both Agostino and Rhodenizer also had positive things to say about the competition itself, which likely will extend at least until the end of the week.
“What’s made the competition really good is we’re all mature about it,” said Agostino, who completed three of six passes for 20 yards and a TD last season. “We all said we’re gonna make each other better. It was for the best of all us because I think if any of us came in as the starter we may have not worked as hard. … We don’t take things personally. We say we’re gonna do what’s best for the team. We’re all gonna work to make this team better.”
Whoever wins the starting job will have some massive shoes to fill.
Bauserman, who passed for nearly 12,500 yards in his career, graduated as Shenandoah’s record-holder in every major passing category and as the ODAC’s all-time leader in TD passes (132). Bauserman, who led Division III in passing yards per game the past two seasons, was the ODAC’s 2018 Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, DIII’s equivalent of the Heisman, after completing 355 of 555 passes for 3,832 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.
Agostino and Rhodenizer both said they’re eager to put their own stamp on Shenandoah’s offense.
“It definitely comes with expectations,” Rhodenizer said of SU’s quarterback position, “but it’s not as much of a ‘be like Hayden Bauserman.’ I remember when Coach Hodgin recruited me, he said we’re not looking for a cookie-cutter, ‘Here’s what kind of quarterback we want.’ He said ‘if you decide to come here … we want you to be the best Ben Rhodenizer you can be. I don’t want you to be Hayden Bauserman.’ The expectation is definitely there, the shoes are there to fill, but it’s definitely a different way of filling them and coach Hodgin fully understands that.”
With Bauserman quarterbacking Shenandoah’s offense, the Hornets became progressively pass-heavy year after year and peaked in 2018, when they passed on 68 percent of their plays. The scale likely will look more balanced this fall.
“I think to the casual fan there will be very small differences,” Hodgin said of whether SU’s offense will look different without Bauserman at the helm. “Our run-pass ratio probably will be more tilted toward the run game. We’re probably gonna be in different personnel groupings with more motions and formation shifts and changes than we have in the past, just to try to create a hint of deception for the defense.”
At Shenandoah’s first full practice on Aug. 16, Yoder said he’d like to know who his starting quarterback was going to be by Saturday’s scrimmage against Gettysburg College.
“I do think that is an ideal scenario. Whether that actually comes to fruition or not, I don’t know,” Hodgin said on Sunday. “We may end up using the Gettysburg scrimmage as the final evaluation before naming a starter for the opener.”
Hodgin didn’t rule out SU using a two-quarterback system this season, something the Hornets did in 2013 — the first season at Shenandoah for Yoder and Hodgin — and, to a small extent, during Bauserman’s freshman year in 2015.
“Outside of my personal philosophy, I think what trumps everything else is what is in the best interest of our team and what gives us the best chance of winning,” Hodgin said. “If playing multiple quarterbacks gives us the best chance of winning, then that’s what I want to do. If settling on a guy and going about it that way is what’s best for our team, then that’s what I’ll do.”
