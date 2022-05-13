HIGH POINT, N.C. — Pearce Bucher drove in four runs, including three in a four-run sixth inning, as Shenandoah University rallied from an early deficit against the league’s top pitcher to win 9-3 over Bridgewater in the ODAC Baseball Tournament championship on Friday at Truist Point.
The second-seeded Hornets (32-10-1) will face Roanoke (25-14), which unloaded for 24 hits in a 15-3 romp against top-seeded Lynchburg (34-9), in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination event at 1 p.m. today. Bridgewater (26-16) and Lynchburg meet in the loser’s bracket at 10 a.m.
The Hornets trailed 3-1 after three innings against the Eagles and starter Reid Long, who was voted the ODAC’s Pitcher of the Year on Friday, but rallied to retake the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Kooper Anderson’s RBI infield single plated Ryan Clawson, who singled to open the inning, with the first run. Frankie Ritter added a sacrifice fly and Anderson scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.
The score stayed that way until the sixth. With one out, Anderson was hit by a pitch. With Anderson running, Matt Moon sent a shot into the right-center field gap for a long single and Anderson raced in to score. That chased Long (11-2), who had reached 100 pitches.
Ritter greeted reliever Tucker Hrasky with a double to put runners at second and third. After Hrasky struck out Gavin Horning, the Eagles elected to intentionally walk Kyle Lisa to load the bases.
Bucher, who entered the game with a .391 batting average, drove a 1-1 pitch to the fence in right-center field and cleared the bases with Lisa rumbling around to score from first. After holding up to make sure the throw went to the plate, Bucher was cut down at second, but the damage was done as SU led 8-3.
SU starter Jacob Faivre (8-1) went six innings, having just one hiccup in the second as Bridgewater scored all three of its runs on four hits and had the bases loaded before the Hornets got out of the jam.
Faivre allowed seven hits and walked three while striking out seven. Tad Dean entered in the seventh and pitched three scoreless innings of relief to pick up his fifth save. The left-hander allowed three hits and no walks, while striking out one.
Lisa doubled and scored on Bucher’s single in the first inning. SU tacked on a run in the eighth as Lisa’s single plated Anderson, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
Bucher led the Hornets’ 11-hit attack with three hits, while Lisa and Clawson added two each. Anderson scored three runs.
Jarrett Biesecker, Jeffrey Snider, Hunter Clever and Collin Reid each had two hits for Bridgewater, which had 10 in the contest.
SU will look for its first win against Roanoke, the sixth seed in the tournament. The Maroons swept a doubleheader from the Hornets at Bridgeforth Stadium during the regular season, winning 12-2 and 11-5.
