WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University senior Mario Wisdom probably said it best when he spoke of the status of the Hornets’ running back situation this season.
“A couple years ago, you didn’t really look at the running backs,” he said on Thursday evening, “but this year we want to stand out.”
SU’s running game has indeed taken a backseat over the past two seasons. With former standout quarterback Hayden Bauserman slinging the Hornets to the top of Division III in passing offense in 2017 and 2018, Shenandoah ran the ball on just a third of their plays during that span.
But Bauserman is no longer taking snaps at quarterback after graduating last winter, and an offense breaking in a first-year starting QB will in all likelihood look much more balanced in 2019. That means a bigger workload for SU’s running backs, a position group that returns its top two rushers from a season ago.
“I certainly think they will have an increased number of touches this year,” Hornets offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin said last week, “but what we’re really looking for out of that position is productivity.”
To Hodgin, that means each of the Hornets’ primary running backs — Wisdom and sophomore Rashadeen Byrd Jr. — increasing their yards per carry by a half-yard and/or increasing their number of receptions by one per game (or 10 per season).
Last season, when Shenandoah ran the ball on just 32 percent of its plays, the Hornets averaged 4.3 yards rush —which ranked sixth out of eight teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference — and were seventh in rushing yards per game (115.5).
Shenandoah has finished no better than sixth in the ODAC in rushing offense over the past three seasons, and the Hornets were last in rushing touchdowns in 2017 (10) and 2018 (12). Not since Cedrick Delaney, SU’s all-time rushing leader, accomplished the feat in 2014 and 2015 has SU had a 1,000-yard rusher.
“We definitely are trying to run the ball more,” said Byrd, who added that Shenandoah’s running backs entered the preseason with a “pound the rock” mentality. “We want to even it out so teams aren't just loading the box on us or just spreading out playing the pass. I think teams are gonna be very surprised when we come out and line up against them this year. We’re looking forward to it.”
An experienced tandem at running back could drive up the production in the backfield this season.
As a freshman last year, Byrd emerged as SU’s leading rusher and finished the season with 92 carries for 581 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Wisdom, who has rushed for nearly 800 yards over the last three seasons, added 82 carries for 377 yards and five TDs last season while averaging 4.6 yards per rush.
Hodgin, citing Shenandoah’s up-tempo style and the need to keep both running backs fresh and effective in the fourth quarter, said Byrd and Wisdom would continue to split the workload this fall.
It helps that the two tailbacks have what Hodgin called two contrasting styles. Though Wisdom is the smaller of the two — he’s listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, while Byrd is 5-10, 215 — the senior is considered the power back.
“(Wisdom is) a strong guy that enjoys contact. He’s a physical runner, so hopefully we can play to his strengths in that area better than we have in the past,” Hodgin said. “And Rashadeen is a different type back. He’s more of a slider and a glider and can change directions and change speed and make people miss with his athleticism. The two of them, their distinctively different skill sets will complement each other very nicely.”
Byrd, who also returned kicks for SU last season and caught 26 passes for 178 yards and a TD, said sharing the workload with Wisdom in the backfield makes both running backs better.
“I feed off him, he feeds off me,” Byrd said. “He goes in there and does his thing and it’s my job to try to one-up him. And then when he goes out there it’s his job to try to one-up me. Me seeing him do good makes me want to do better. It’s just a booster for each of us.”
Shenandoah entered the preseason having returned its top three rushers, but lost third-leading rusher Jordyn Hunter (191 yards) for the season to a broken ankle during a scrimmage a couple of weeks ago, Hodgin said.
Hodgin said the coaching staff is “real excited” about freshman Sam Adams, a Virginia Beach native who was a second team All-Beach District selection at First Colonial High School last season, and Hodgin added that freshman Nicholas Napolitano (Reston, South Lakes High School) is a “savvy” running back with breakaway speed.
In addition to breaking in a new quarterback, Shenandoah’s offense also has to replace three starters on the line. Both Byrd and Wisdom said they were pleased with the progress of the O-line in the preseason, and both expressed confidence in quarterbacks Ben Agostino and Ben Rhodenizer.
“We’ve definitely got to take more of the load but I think our quarterbacks are still gonna be able to do it in the pass game,” Wisdom said. “That’s one of the other things you’ll probably have to look out for, because once you work on the run game and (the defenders) start sucking up, we might have a little surprise for everybody.”
