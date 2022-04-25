WINCHESTER — Former Virginia Wesleyan assistant Nick Doyle has been named the new head men's basketball coach at Shenandoah University, the school's Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons announced Monday.
Doyle, a Virginia Wesleyan alum, replaces Adam Walsh, who resigned after this past season. Walsh, a 1997 James Wood graduate, had a 23-86 overall record in five seasons at SU, including a 4-22 overall mark and a 3-13 record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this past season.
Doyle, a former Marlins player and 2016 graduate, has spent the past four seasons as an assistant in Virginia Beach. During his time there, Virginia Wesleyan won 57 games, which included a 23-5 season in 2020 and and an 18-10 mark this past season. In both of those campaigns, the Marlins advanced to the ODAC Tournament championship contest.
The Franklin native becomes the fourth head coach in SU program history. He got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Lynchburg before spending one year at Wilkes (Pa.) University.
"We were very fortunate to have an excellent pool of candidates and Nick stood out in every interaction we had with him," Lyons said in a news release. "His enthusiasm for the job was infectious and our student-athletes were drawn to his vision for the program. They overwhelmingly felt he was the best candidate for the position.
"I look forward to working with Nick as he builds our program into a consistent contender in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference."
As a player, Doyle helped Virginia Wesleyan to a 45-15 record in his two seasons after transferring in from Division I Delaware State. He was the team captain of the 2016 squad that finished 27-6, advancing to the NCAA Division III Final Four.
"I want to thank Dr. Lyons and the committee for this opportunity," Doyle said in the release. "I am very excited to be associated with such a strong institution and can't wait to get started.
"I also want to thank my former head coach, Dave Macedo, for all of his support. He has been a great mentor and has taught me what it takes to be successful in the ODAC and at the national level. It is going to be a pleasure to compete against him each year as conference opponents."
Doyle and his wife Kenya are the parents of son Mason. Doyle starts his full-time duties at SU on May 2.
