WINCHESTER — With its season on the line Sunday, the Shenandoah University baseball team came out swinging in Game 3 against Hampden-Sydney in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
The Hornets’ swings had plenty of sting.
Led by a grand slam from Frankie Ritter and two-run homers from Haden Madagan and Keegan Woolford, Shenandoah pounded Hampden-Sydney 18-5 at Bridgeforth Field to clinch the best-of-3 series 2-1.
The two-time defending tournament champions (28-9) erupted for 18 hits and put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in six of their first seven at-bats in pounding the Tigers (18-14), who had forced a Game 3 with a late win on Friday.
Prior to the end of the contest, SU also got some welcome news. Eastern Mennonite, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, upset top-seeded Randolph-Macon 7-4 in Game 3 of their series on Sunday. Instead of traveling, the Hornets will now host the best-of-three semifinal series against the Royals (9-13), which is tentatively scheduled to start with a doubleheader at noon on May 15. Shenandoah is 2-0 against Eastern Mennonite this season, winning 11-8 and 10-2.
The Hornets score twice in each of their first three innings on offense and three more times in their next two at-bats in building a 12-1 lead. After a scoreless sixth, SU erupted for six runs in the seventh, four on Ritter’s slam, which was followed by Woolford’s two-run blast.
Seven SU players had multiple hits and every starter had a hit in the offensive onslaught.
Ritter, whose slam was his seventh homer of the season, also drove in a pair of runs with sacrifice flies and finished the contest with six RBIs. Woolford, who belted his conference-leading 13th homer of the season, plated five runs. Madagan’s blast in the third inning was his sixth of the season.
Colby Martin (three runs) and Henry Delavergne (3 runs, 2 RBIs) each had three hits. Ritter, Woolford, Madagan (3 runs), Kooper Anderson (triple, 3 runs) and Matt Moon each had two hits.
Reilly Owen (6-0) tossed the first five innings to earn the win. Owen allowed three runs (two earned), three hits and three walks while striking out eight.
On Friday, the Hornets got off to a great start thanks to more outstanding hitting and a great effort on the mound from Tad Dean (5-1). The left-hander tossed a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking just one in a 14-0 romp.
Woolford’s two-run blast kicked off a six-run first inning. Every SU starter had at least one hit as the Hornets racked up 20 for the game. Madagan belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to cap the SU scoring.
Grant Thompson (3 runs) led SU’s attack with four hits. Delaverne (2 runs), Martin (2 RBIs) and Madagan (2 runs, 4 RBIs) added three hits apiece, while Ritter had two.
Facing elimination, Hampden-Sydney bounced back to win 4-3 in the nightcap.
Trailing 2-1, SU took the lead on Martin’s two-run double in the top of the eighth. The Tigers took advantage of SU miscues to score an unearned run in each of their final at-bats. A hit batter brought in the tying run in the eighth and an error plated the game-winner in the ninth.
While the Tigers amassed 13 hits in the contest, three of their runs were unearned.
Martin had three of the Hornets’ seven hits in the contest. Madagan doubled home a run in the second inning.
Hampden-Sydney’s Justin Woodall went the first seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out nine and walking two. Ryan Portes earned the win with two shutout innings of relief. Lucas Burnette had three hits and scored twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.