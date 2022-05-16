WINCHESTER — Renovating Bridgeforth Stadium and winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title has paid big dividends for the Shenandoah University baseball program.
For the first time in school history, the Hornets will host an NCAA Division III Tournament regional when play begins Friday.
SU (34-10-1) will open regional action against St. Joseph’s of Long Island, N.Y. (24-11) at 11 a.m. Friday in the first regional game of the double-elimination event at Bridgeforth Stadium. Following that contest, Catholic University of America (29-12) and Stevens Tech (29-14) will battle at 2:30 p.m.
The two Friday losers will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the two Friday winners battling at 2:30 p.m. The loser’s bracket final will be held at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the championship games are slated for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (if necessary). Tickets are $10 per day or $25 for the entire tournament and can be purchased at www.suhornets.com/tickets.
The Hornets, led by veteran coach Kevin Anderson, earned the ODAC’s automatic qualifying spot by winning three consecutive games this past weekend, culminating with a 13-0 romp against Roanoke College in the championship game on Sunday in High Point, N.C. The triumph was SU’s fourth conference title and earned the Hornets their 11th NCAA bid in program history.
St. Joseph’s captured the Skyline Conference title, rallying back after losing its opener 12-10 against the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The Golden Eagles fought through the loser’s bracket and defeated the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy twice (18-9 and 10-3) on Sunday to win the title.
Catholic fell 14-1 to Susquehanna in the loser’s bracket final of the Landmark Conference Tournament. Stevens, the third-seed for the MAC Freedom Conference Tournament, lost its best-of-three semifinal series against Misericordia 2-1. The Ducks won the opener 6-4, then dropped the final two games 25-7 and 6-3.
The Hornets were one of two ODAC teams to make the field of 60 for the tournament. Despite losing twice against Roanoke College in the conference tourney, ODAC regular-season champion Lynchburg (35-10) received an at-large berth and also will host a regional. The Maroons (26-16) did not receive a bid.
The SU regional winner will move on to face the regional winner between host Immaculata (28-12), Keystone (24-18), Montclair State (31-11) and Ithaca College (30-12) in the best-of-three Super Regionals on May 27-28. The winners of the eight Super Regionals advance to the World Series which begins double-elimination play June 3 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Salisbury (29-8) is the defending NCAA champion.
