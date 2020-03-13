Shenandoah University has suspended all intercollegiate athletic activities for at least the next two weeks, effective Saturday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced on Friday afternoon.
Additionally, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, of which SU is a member, announced Friday an indefinite suspension of all competition.
Shenandoah’s decision came a day after what SU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons called a “bombshell” announcement made by the NCAA on Thursday, which canceled all winter and spring championships across Divisions I, II and III. Conferences and schools govern regular-season play, and Lyons said Shenandoah’s final decision to put its athletics on a two-week hold was made after taking into account the NCAA’s announcement and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency.
“These have been conversations that have been going on now for several weeks,” Lyons said on Friday afternoon shortly after the school’s announcement. “Certainly as things have developed, that message has had to develop along with it. It’s been very fluid. As with everything, we’re certainly always going to proceed looking at the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our community, and putting the care of all at Shenandoah — faculty, staff, students — first and foremost above everything else.
"I think we made the right decision and we’re certainly prepared from an academic [standpoint] to go to the online classes and communicate that to students, and hopefully continue to fulfill our mission by educating students and finishing up the semester.”
The announcement from the ODAC came following a conference call with the conference’s Board of Directors and approval of the league’s president and executive board, according to a news release from Shenandoah University.
Lyons said discussions at the ODAC level never progressed to the point where a full cancellation of the 2020 spring season was mentioned.
“It was all about trying to see how we could suspend it and then perhaps, optimistically, look at a scenario of starting up again,” Lyons said. “I think we’re all focused in the same direction of trying to see if that can happen. Everybody doesn’t know what this is gonna look like in a week, in two weeks, in three weeks, whatever, so I think we want to be hopeful and we’ll continue to meet on a pretty regular basis to determine whether it is feasible for us to continue at some point.”
That approach contrasts with the NCAA’s announcement on Thursday to cancel spring championships, one of many twists and turns the nationwide sports landscape took earlier this week as all professional leagues put their seasons on hold.
“I was probably a little surprised that it was both winter and spring and that there wasn’t maybe a thought to postpone,” Lyons said of the NCAA’s decision. “And that could’ve come up in their discussions. I certainly know the leadership at the NCAA well enough that they’re gonna have good discussions, healthy discussions, lengthy discussions before making a determination like they did yesterday. It’s something I would never have thought I’d see happen, especially at the Division-I level. It’s a bit surreal but I think there was enough professional sports and other things that it was only a matter of time.”
Shenandoah’s spring athletic offerings include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
“Certainly [SU’s coaches are] competitive and they want to compete, which is why they’re good at what they do. I think that they understand the decisions that have been made both at the NCAA level on down, that we have to again proceed with health and safety first and foremost,” Lyons said. “I think they’re disappointed but at the same time they fully understand and support and know that as an institution, we wanted to try to continue athletically but it’s just not the right decision right now for us. They get that, they understand that.”
Lyons added that across Division III, some schools and conferences have already canceled the remainder of their spring seasons, while others continued to play on as of Friday afternoon.
The NCAA on Friday alleviated some concerns about the shortening and potential full cancellation of the spring season when it put in place a “blanket waiver” that grants all student-athletes who play a spring sport another year of athletic eligibility. That waiver applies regardless of whether schools resume their spring seasons or not.
“That’s pretty awesome,” Lyons said. “I think we’re all very happy about that. Now, I also know, and our coaches also know, that we have some seniors who won’t be able to come back next year, so this might be the end of their careers, and certainly we’re disappointed that this might happen.”
Lyons also mentioned Shenandoah had an indoor track and field athlete — senior sprinter Elijah Morton — who was supposed to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Morton was the first male in the track and field program’s history to qualify for the national championships but did not have a chance to compete after the winter championships were canceled on Thursday.
“That’s obviously something that you never want a student-athlete to have to experience,” Lyons said.
Lyons added that various “recruiting events” that SU’s coaches attend have been canceled or postponed, and she said the school’s administration prefers its coaches don’t go out on recruiting trips or hold on-campus visits for recruits while the university keeps all of its athletic activities on hold
“So much is done too now electronically with emails and phone calls, so I know our coaches will be very diligent and continue to communicate to recruits and talk to recruits and share all the positive, great things that we do at Shenandoah,” Lyons said.
