WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University officials announced on Monday that the school will offer men's wrestling as its 22nd intercollegiate athletic program.
University President Tracy Fitzsimmons unveiled the announcement during a news conference on Monday afternoon, stating that the Hornets’ wrestling program would compete for the first time in 2020.
Shenandoah’s latest athletic addition falls in line with Fitzsimmons’ stated goal of increasing the university’s overall enrollment. Athletics Director Bridget Lyons said after the news conference that SU’s athletic department officials, upon hearing Fitzsimmons’ goal at the start of the calendar year, looked for ways to help the university attain that.
Lyons said the department expanded the coaching staffs of the men’s and women’s track and field teams and the softball team in order to encourage roster expansion in those sports, and wrestling will provide an entirely new draw for potential student-athletes.
“When the president says that, of course our wheels start turning because we’re a part of that,” Lyons said. “I think right now [student-athletes are] about a quarter of the undergraduate population, so we’re a big part of that. I assumed that at some point she and I would have that discussion about how does athletics fit into that.
"With my administrative team we started brainstorming in terms of what sports do we think we can help grow rosters, and then let’s look and see what else is out there. Wrestling, I'm very happy to say, has made a resurgence. … It’s a sport that’s kind of got a second life and there’s a lot of schools that are adding it in the area.”
Shenandoah has not yet announced a head coach for the program, which is expected to reach its full capacity of 30-35 wrestlers by the 2021-22 season. The Hornets’ newest team will compete in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center, which opened in January 2018.
In a prepared statement, Lyons said athletic department officials considered several factors when exploring possible additions to its athletic offerings in order to make sure it “fit the vision and strategy of the institution.”
They wanted to add a sport that is sponsored by local high schools and is available locally at the club level, has access to Division III opponents in the surrounding area and has the potential for conference affiliation, Lyons said. She added that in the interest of providing a quality student-athlete experience, Shenandoah also needed to have the facilities, coaching, athletic training, athletic communications, oversight and care, and uniforms and apparel to make it work.
To do their due diligence, Lyons said she and Associate Athletic Director Scott Musa visited “comparable” Division III universities who already offer wrestling to gain a better understanding of the economical and infrastructural needs.
“To that end, I want to thank Ferrum College as well as Averett University for their help in assisting us and opening up their athletic department and their folks to help us go forward and get to where we are today,” Lyons said.
Financial donations from some of its own also allowed Shenandoah to expand its athletic department, and Fitzsimmons noted the giving nature of the school’s alumni during the news conference.
Lyons said without the university’s spacious 77,000-square-foot athletics center, a project led by Jim Wilkins, an SU alum, Board of Trustees member and the facility’s namesake, Shenandoah would not have been able to add wrestling. Fitzsimmons noted that the AEC, as the facility is known, “opened the possibilities of what we could dream about” when it comes to university-wide expansion.
Financial backing from the Frogale family (Robert Frogale, who was joined by his wife Laurie at the news conference, is the vice-chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, and his brother Gene is a former Division III wrestler) was “significant enough to cover the startup costs” for the wrestling program, specifically, Lyons said.
“Ferrum and Averett were very gracious with sharing information with us about cost,” Lyons said, “and through the donation that the Frogale family has made, it’s a huge impact and that, I think, is a big part of why we were able to announce when we announced, because they are helping get us up and running and provide some financial resources to do that. I can’t thank them enough for that contribution.”
Lyons added that Shenandoah’s proximity to high school wrestling hotbeds Pennsylvania and Ohio helped, as did the strong wrestling tradition in SU’s own backyard.
In regard to the coaching search, Lyons said Shenandoah is “very close” to announcing the head of the wrestling program after conducting a national search. A news release from the school states that the process is “nearly concluded,” adding that “upon successful completion of human resources paperwork,” SU will announce the program’s first head coach.
“Trust me, I am very anxious to get that person on campus because again, we’re gonna rely a lot on that person to help us with the infrastructure,” said Lyons, who added that the wrestling team will practice in Shingleton gymnasium, where it will also have its own renovated locker room. “I’m anxious to get that started and start building what we need in order to get things going next fall.”
Entering the 2019-20 season, Division III wrestling includes 109 teams. Shenandoah will be the third team in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to offer wrestling, joining Washington & Lee and Ferrum. The ODAC does not currently sponsor a wrestling championship, and Lyons said Shenandoah will explore its options once a head coach is announced.
Washington & Lee is an associate member of the Centennial Conference and Ferrum, which hosted the 2019 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships, is a member of the Southeast Wrestling Conference.
“We’ll see whether there’s movement afoot with other schools in the (ODAC),” Lyons said. “If not, there are a couple of conferences in the area that we could explore.”
Depending on roster size in its inaugural season, Lyons said the wrestling team could schedule some dual matches in 2020-21 in addition to sending individuals to compete in tournaments.
According to Lyons, the NCAA is voting in January on making women’s wrestling an emerging sport across all three divisions. She said Shenandoah would track the progress of women’s wrestling becoming a championship sport and could add it to its own offerings in the future.
Wrestling is the first sport added at Shenandoah since women’s golf was introduced in 2015, and is the first men’s sport since both the men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams were elevated to varsity status in 2009. The football program (2000) was the last men's-only sport to be added at SU.
“When we thought about growing, why would we not grow something great?” Fitzsimmons said in the lead up to her announcement. “I think society sort of needs more Shenandoah, and when we thought about how we grow, athletics has stepped up and said ‘We can do that in so many different ways.’”
Wilkins, whose father, James Wilkins Sr., was instrumental in moving Shenandoah from Dayton to Winchester in 1960, said the university has been able to successfully follow Fitzsimmons’ vision of increasing SU in both quantity and quality.
“A lot of colleges struggle to keep enrollment up. … Shenandoah has not had that problem,” he said. “Students want to come here because of the type of courses we have … and athletics.”
