With all of its non-district games complete, the Sherando High School football team now faces four Class 4 Northwestern District opponents that they haven’t seen for awhile in hopes of landing a regional playoff berth.
A home clash with Liberty kicks off the district stretch and Sherando coach Jake Smith likes the idea of a wild race to the finish.
“Coming off of last spring and into this fall, you never really know what to expect,” Smith said via telephone on Wednesday. “The district is kind of all over the place at this point which I think is kind of a good thing. It makes it competitive. It makes it fun.”
The Warriors (3-3 overall, 1-1 district) have not seen the Eagles (0-4, 0-1) since dropping a 20-13 decision in October of 2019.
A lot has changed for Liberty, led by Travis Buzzo, since winning the district title that season. The Eagles went 2-4 in the spring and have struggled mightily this season, the program’s worst start since opening 0-4 in 1999.
Smith has a lot of praise for Liberty and Buzzo, since he has a history with the Buzzo family.
“Liberty is a well-coached football team,” Smith said. “I’ve known Travis for a long time. I’ve coached for Travis’ dad [Tommy] at Brooke Point and Stafford. It’s a seven-year relationship in that regard. I have a ton of respect for them and what they do. I know they’re going to come in here well-prepared and give us everything that they have.”
Liberty has struggled offensively this season. The Eagles have yet to score more than 13 points in a game. They are led by quarterback Austin Mawyer and running back Cody Owens.
But Smith says the scoreboard often can be deceiving. Last week, Liberty’s defense held explosive Kettle Run to just one first-half touchdown on offense before the Cougars (5-1, 2-0) pulled away in the second half for a 35-9 win.
“I think their kids have a lot of fight in them,” Smith said of Liberty. “I know for them things probably haven’t gone the way in which they had hoped, but you look at their games and all of their games have been extremely close at the end of the third quarter. Specifically in the Kettle Run game, their most recent game, it was a 14-3 game at the half.
“They play very good defense. They do a great job on that side of the football. Offensively, they like to run the ball and take [limited] chances in the pass game. That’s kind of who they are.”
The Warriors are coming off their best defensive effort of the season in a 13-8 triumph against Riverside. Sherando held the Rams to 202 yards. Aydan Willis was in on 16 tackles and Joshua Metz had two sacks in the triumph.
For the second consecutive game, starting quarterback Dylan Rodeffer will be sidelined. Freshman Micah Carlson and junior Kaden Bryant could lead the offense.
Carlson went the distance last week. His 48-yard run set up the Warriors’ first score. He did throw a pick-six, but Carlson played well in Smith’s eyes.
“He managed the game well for what we were trying to do,” Smith said. “We kept things very simple on that side of the ball and that was to allow him some success in both the run game and passing game. He did a good job in that game of managing it, aside from that one bad read.”
Cam Sullivan notched 121 yards on the ground and AJ Santiago had six pass receptions, including the game-winner on a shovel pass from Willis, to fuel the win.
Smith hopes to see some familiar themes as the Warriors look for their fourth consecutive win.
“I’d like to see our kids go out and play a well-executed game,” he said. “We need to knock the penalties down a little bit. We got a little bit hit with nine and that’s something we take pride in. Hopefully we can eliminate some of those.
“Offensively, we hope to continue to improve in our run game and in our passing game and make strides there. Defensively the same things exist — alignments, assignments and playing fast.”
