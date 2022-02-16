STEPHENS CITY — With the way that Handley came out firing in the first quarter, it looked like Sherando was going to have a long night in the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ semifinals on Tuesday.
But after seeing a 20-point first quarter from the Judges, a long night was what the Warriors were counting on to make a comeback.
“We knew it was a long game,” said guard Trey Williams, who made two key plays to cap the Warriors’ 43-40 victory. “We had plenty of time. Keep chipping away. Keep going and going and don’t give up. That’s what we did.”
The second-seeded Warriors (16-7) earned themselves a home clash against No. 4 Kettle Run, which upset No. 1 Millbrook, on Friday for the district crown. They also landed their first regional playoff berth since 2013 with the triumph over the Judges (12-10), the Class 4 runner-up last season.
Trailing by as many as 12 points (16-4) in the opening quarter, the Warriors were able to hold Handley to 20 points over the final 24 minutes, including just two in the second quarter.
“This whole game we had our fans on our side,” explained point guard Amari Williams of the Warriors’ comeback. “We had just the energy and we’ve got the best teammates in the world. We just wanted it more, I guess.”
The Warriors trailed 33-30 entering the final period, having never led in the contest. They finally got even when Kellen Tyson drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 37-37 with 2:15 to go. Williams followed with a drive and layup and Cody Crittenden made two free throws to put Sherando ahead 41-37 with 1:43 to go.
Handley would crawl back to within 41-40 after Emerson Fusco made one of two free throws and a layup with 24 seconds left.
Trey Williams would then step to the forefront for the Warriors. After Sherando missed a one-and-one with 19 seconds to go, Handley’s Tavon Long came out with the ball and leading a break that looked like the Judges might go ahead. But Williams drew an offensive foul from Long with 13.4 seconds on the clock.
“I was sitting there by myself and I saw him coming,” Trey Williams said of Long. “I thought, ‘He’s coming to the hole and I’ve got to take this charge.' And, I did it.”
“We had a 3-on-1 in transition and somehow they drew a charge,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said. “I don’t know how that happens. Credit to them for making a play right there. When we had transition and I saw it was a 3-on-1 break and we are down one, I thought it was the tide turning. And, a (sophomore) steps up and takes a charge. What a play for them and you have to give that credit.”
Williams wasn’t done, yet. He was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and stepped to the line with 12 seconds left. He calmly swished both to push the margin to 43-40.
“We work on free throws all of the time,” Trey Williams said. “So I was like, ‘We’ve got to hit these.’ I had to knock them down for us.”
Needing a 3-pointer to tie, Handley got a good look for Quincy Dinges from the top of the key, but that missed to the right. Fusco tried to put back the rebound, but missed and the clock ran out to the delight of the Sherando faithful.
Handley came out smoking in the first quarter against Sherando’s zone defense. The Judges nailed six of their first seven shots, including three 3-pointers to take the 16-4 lead. It took a pair of 3-pointers by the Warriors to cut the margin to 20-12 at the quarter’s end.
“Handley has some people who can really put it in the hole,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said. “They came out and just slapped us right in the face there in the first quarter. … We thought we had a better defense for them and they still knocked them down.”
But by torching the zone, the Judges forced the Warriors to switch to man-to-man defense and Handley struggled from there. Sherando, which made just two shots from the field in the second quarter, was able to close to 22-19 at the half.
“We just had to scrap that,” Garland Williams said of the zone. “We said, “OK, we’ll have to play man’ and for the most part we did fairly well.”
“We dug in deep there,” Trey Williams said. “We had to get those stops. We had to stop them, get scores and get out of that deficit.”
Fusco led the Judges with 11 points. Long added nine and Dinges notched eight.
Handley loses nine seniors off its roster, including starters Jacob Duffy, Stephen Daley and Long. Carson Harris and Deonte Trammel also saw significant action.
Overall, Harrell was pleased with his team's season and effort on Tuesday.
“My thoughts are that we grew a tremendous amount,” he said. “I would never let one game take away the growth that they had throughout the year. From starting 2-7 to winning 9 of 11, I’m tremendously proud of how they battled and fought to overcome adversity throughout the year. With just returning two guys who got varsity minutes last year, I’m so proud of them. You saw so many guys come into the fold, grow and develop and make names for themselves in the district.”
Tyson scored 9 of his team-high 13 points in the second half for the Warriors. Trey Williams added seven, while Amari Williams and Zach Symons had six each.
The Warriors will look to sweep Kettle Run, who they defeated 68-45 and 40-39 in the regular season.
“Kettle Run, out of all of the groups in the district we feel like they are the most athletic with their guards and their bigs,” Garland Williams said. “It’s going to be a battle. They knocked off the No. 1 team.”
Amari Williams said the Warriors are motivated against the Cougars, but they are proud to be be advancing to the Region 4C semifinals.
“Just looking up there, you see our numbers are pretty low,” said the senior point guard while pointing to the banners in the gym. “To put 2022 up there is amazing.”
