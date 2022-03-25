STEPHENS CITY — Sherando High School junior pitcher Cole Orr isn’t going to blow you away with a blazing fastball.
At 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, he’s not going to intimidate opposing hitters with his physical presence.
But through his first two varsity baseball games, Orr has been absolutely dominating on the mound.
Orr tossed his second complete game of the season Thursday as he fired a four-hitter in a 3-1 victory against Kettle Run in the Warriors’ Class 4 Northwestern District opener.
Sherando got clutch two-out hits from Terrell Roberts, Tyler Strosnider and Zach Symons in the bottom of the sixth to score twice as the Warriors improved to 3-0.
Orr has been a big part of two of those wins.
He opened the season with a six-hitter in a 2-1 win against Loudoun County. And on Thursday, he was even better giving up just an unearned run in an 80-pitch blanking of Kettle Run (1-2, 0-2).
“For me personally, I’m always looking to do better, but I think these first two starts have been pretty good, especially since its my first two varsity starts” said Orr, who threw for the JV team last season. “So, yeah I’m proud of it.”
“To say I’m surprised with the way this season has started would be an understatement,” said longtime Sherando coach Pepper Martin, whose pitchers coming into this season totaled three innings of varsity experience. “… We watched Cole obviously as a sophomore being the No. 1 JV kid. We loved his competitive spirit. He is just a bulldog on the mound.”
Orr keeps it pretty simple. He throws three pitches, a four-seam fastball, curve and a change-up. The key is that he locates them well and trusts his defense to make plays behind him. The Warriors had a pair of double plays in the contest and Symons made a couple of nice catches in right field.
“It was just getting that first two strikes out of the first three pitches,” Orr said of his success. “If you can get that, you can get most batters out. … If I can work in the curve and change and get the them swinging, then my defense can make plays for me and it gets us out of the inning faster.”
So far, that’s working. Orr has walked just one batter, while striking out nine over his first two starts.
“For him to be effective, he’s got to change his speeds and hit his spots,” Martin said. “He has a nice breaking ball and change-up to compliment his fastball. His fastball is not overpowering, but for the most part he locates it extremely well, so when it’s hit that it is not hit very hard.”
Orr was hooked up in a tough pitcher’s duel with Kettle Run’s Kyle Ellis, who was equally effective until the bottom of the sixth.
With two outs, Roberts got things started for the Warriors by lining a single up the middle. Strosnider fell behind Ellis 0-2, but lined the next pitch over right fielder Logan Overhulser’s head for a double as Roberts sped around to break the 1-1 tie.
“The first two pitches I was just trying to get on base, get something started and move Terrell across,” Strosnider said. “When it got to two strikes, I saw the right fielder coming in a little bit. I figured I could gap one out there. … I felt confident. He gave me an outside pitch and I got on top and drove it.”
Getting the game-winning hits did a lot for the shortstop’s confidence.
“It feels good,” he said. “It gets it moving, especially since I’m a sophomore. A big moment like that on varsity is just crazy to me.”
Symons also faced two strikes in a 2-2 count before lining Ellis’ next pitch into right field to plate Strosnider with an insurance run.
That looked like it could be important when Kettle Run’s Peyton Mehaffey led off the seventh with a single. But, Orr erased Mehaffey on a force play and one batter later Ellis smacked a hard grounder near the bag at second that Strosnider gobbled up, stepped on bag and threw to first to get a double play to end the contest.
“We’ve been playing really well together as a team and it’s shown for both of my starts,” Orr said. “They’ve all been making the same plays for me out in the field.”
Kettle Run manufactured a run in the second to take a 1-0 lead. With a runners at first and third via and error and a walk and two outs, the Cougars’ JJ Mulhern broke for second base before Orr was in his windup. Orr whirled and fired past Strosnider who was heading toward the second base bag and the run scored on the error.
Sherando tied it an inning later as a Gary Keats and David English reached on one-out infield hits and moved up a base on an error on English’s single. Donovyn Willis’ groundout to second plated Keats to tie the score.
Symons was the only player with two hits in the contest. Ellis tossed a six-hitter with no walks and three strikeouts.
While the Warriors’ 3-0 start entering Friday’s game against Warren County has surprised Martin, he knows how critical it is for his young team with big district games games looming, including ones against Millbrook and James Wood. The Pioneers and Colonels went 5-0 against Sherando last season and won handily in those games.
“I think it’s starting to instill a little bit of confidence in that, ‘Hey, we can definitely compete at this level,’” Martin said. “They’re going to have to grow up and mature fast because we don’t have any other choice. … If we had started out 0-3, who knows? They could have got overwhelmed and said, ‘Maybe I’m not good enough to play at this level.’ But each of them has experienced a little bit of success.”
And that success so far has translated on and off the field.
“The bond here is just amazing,” Strosnider said. “It’s nothing like I’ve ever been a part of because everybody connects so well. We hang out outside of school and with baseball constantly. … We’re like a brotherhood.”
