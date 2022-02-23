STEPHENS CITY — Sherando senior Cody Crittenden had an apt description of the Loudoun Valley team his Warriors faced in the Region 4C boys' basketball semifinals on Tuesday night.
"Those guys are ballers," Crittenden said.
Facing a pair of outstanding sophomore guards and a mountain of a center inside, the Warriors never quite got a handle against Loudoun Valley and saw their season end with a 64-43 loss.
Led by guards Jayden Johnson (23 points) and Landen Conrad (18 points) and center Benjamin Hall (11 points, 9 blocks), the Vikings advanced to Friday's regional final against Dulles District regular-season champion Loudoun County, which dispatched Kettle Run 67-49.
Sherando (17-8) led just once in the contest when Trey Williams drilled a 3-pointer to make it 3-2 early in the first quarter. The lead lasted all of eight seconds as Conrad’s 3-pointer made it 5-3 and the Vikings (22-4) held the lead from there.
The sequence was sort of synonymous with how the evening would go for the Warriors, who trailed 17-9 after the first quarter. Every time it seemed like Sherando had a little bit of momentum, Johnson (five 3-pointers) or Conrad (three 3-pointers) would sink a big shot or Hall would swat a shot to prevent any further damage.
“He was blocking everything,” Crittenden said of Hall, who averages more than 10 blocks per game. “It was so hard to score in there. Then you come back down the other end and No. 2 (Johnson) and No. 3 (Conrad) are just lights out shooters. They are good players. We fought, but it didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”
“Those two little guys, they can put it in the hole,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said of Johnson and Conrad. “… We’d hit a big shot and then, hey, they would come right down and they would hit a big shot. It was hard to close the gap.”
“When we needed a big basket tonight, either one of them can put it in,” Loudoun Valley coach Chad Dawson said of his two guards.
Very few of Sherando’s baskets came in the paint thanks to Hall.
“It was not only his blocks, but as you come in there you’re thinking about him,” Garland Williams said of Hall. “We had some drives and the first thing our guys are thinking is, ‘Where’s he at?’”
Dawson said that Hall’s talent at blocking the basketball is freakish. Hall did not foul any Warrior while blocking a shot on a night where Sherando did not attempt a free throw.
“I've been in this area 25 years and I played high school and college basketball and I’ve never seen a kid dominate a game from a blocked-shot standpoint like him,” Dawson said. “Sherando shot it well, but that’s all they could get was outside shots because he is such a presence inside. He’s so long and he’s got great timing. You just can’t teach that.”
Following the first quarter, the Warriors had to play catch-up all night. Loudoun Valley’s lead grew to 26-12 with just under three minutes left in the first half. Reserve Andrew Bray, who scored eight of his team-high 11 points in the first half, helped the Warriors close to within 29-21 at the break.
“That was a very inspiring lift from him, especially being senior year,” Garland Williams said of Bray. “He had struggled a little bit playing with confidence and shooting. … He helped us be as close as we were.”
But coming out after the break, the Vikings nailed four of their first five shots, including a pair of 3-pointers from Johnson, and the lead quickly grew to 40-24. Johnson’s third 3-pointer of the quarter pushed the margin as high as 47-26 before the Warriors closed to within 48-31 at the quarter’s end.
“They shot the ball so dang gone well,” Garland Williams said. “We knew they were capable of doing that. They ran their offense very efficiently.”
With eight minutes to go, the Warriors pushed for a comeback. Kellen Tyson’s banked in 3-pointer cut the Loudoun Valley lead to 53-41 and had the crowd buzzing with 5:30 to go. The Warriors had one possession to try to get closer, but had a turnover. Johnson then sank another 3-pointer to make it 56-41.
After another Tyson basket, the Warriors would be held scoreless over the final 3:30. Johnson had four points as the Vikings closed with an 8-0 run.
“I feel like everyone on our team contributed and did their role,” Johnson said of Loudoun Valley’s success against the Warriors. “We just played good basketball all of the way around. … It felt nice to not rush our offense and play at our tempo and control the game all of the way through.”
Crittenden finished with 10 points, while Tyson and Zach Symons added seven and six, respectively.
Starters Amari Williams, Crittenden and Symons were among five seniors who played their final games for the Warriors.
Garland Williams was proud of what his team accomplished this season, earning its first regional berth since 2013.
“We were hoping to get everybody together to be sound enough to be .500,” Williams said. “They bought into what we wanted to do and you get some games that we shouldn’t have gotten and the next thing you know we start believing in what we needed to do. Here we are. Nobody thought we’d be Northwestern District champions, let alone be in a regional game.”
“I’m extremely proud of my guys,” Crittenden echoed. “Like I’ve said, no one believed in us, no one. We got this far and we were so close to getting the next step. Not everything goes the way you want it. God has a plan for you and it wasn’t our time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.