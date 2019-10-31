STEPHENS CITY — Sherando’s route to a return to the Region 4C playoffs is simple enough. Win their final two games of the regular season, and the Warriors are back in the postseason for the third straight year.
Sherando enters Friday’s home game against Fauquier as one of three teams with 3-2 records in the Class 4 Northwestern District, which, along with the Dulles District, will send its top four teams to the regional playoffs in a few weeks. The Warriors, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker with James Wood, are clinging to that fourth spot in the district with a chance to climb further up the ladder before the regular season ends next week.
It’s a pivotal time for Sherando’s playoff hopes — five teams are jockeying for one of the final three district playoff spots behind unbeaten Liberty — but coach Bill Hall said on Wednesday that conversations with the team about the postseason are nonexistent.
“We don’t even talk about the playoffs. We never talk about it if we’re in first or last,” Hall said. “Because again, the only thing we can control is the way we’re playing. If it isn’t good, we’ve got to fix it, and if it’s good you’ve still got to play well. So I don’t know, I’ve just always focused on the things that we can control. I think our guys, they all know, they look at stuff, so I think they also understand if they don’t win, then that could be the end of it. We’re just focusing on trying to realize our potential right now and Fauquier is our next opponent.”
Since falling to Millbrook, Sherando has gone 3-1, losing only to Liberty (8-0) by a touchdown. The Warriors handed Handley (7-1) its only loss (34-31) in overtime and whipped Culpeper County 52-12 last week.
"Our best football is ahead of us," Hall said. "I like the way we’ve been playing and we’re practicing really well, which that’s the key.”
Sherando has enjoyed recent success against Fauquier, having blasted the Falcons by scores of 49-6 and 49-7 over the past two seasons. Fauquier hasn’t had a winning season since 2012.
The Falcons are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in district, with its district wins coming against Culpeper (1-7, 0-5) and Kettle Run (0-8, 0-5). Fauquier is coming off a 21-18 loss to James Wood last week.
“They have a different demeanor about them this year,” Hall said of the Falcons, who are under first-year coach Karl Buckwalter. “… They look like they believe in what they’re doing. Totally different offense and defense from last year but the people are similar. I think [Buckwalter’s] doing a good job over there. They play hard.”
Hall said Fauquier is more tight end oriented on offense this season, and he called junior quarterback J.T. Diehl a “scrappy, really good football player.” Diehl and wide receiver Evan Jackson connected on touchdown passes of 38 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter last week as the Falcons made a late comeback bid against Wood.
The Falcons could have their hands full with a Warrior defense that forced four turnovers in last week’ and has 21 takeaways and 15 sacks
Sherando, led by linebacker Payne Bauer’s 69 tackles, nine sacks and 34 tackles for loss, is allowing 21 points and 316.4 yards per game this season.
“They’re a run-first, play-action team,” Hall said of Fauquier, “so us having success early to put them in more predictable situations and kind of get them maybe, hopefully, out of their comfort zone a little bit in terms of having to throw the ball more than they want to is important.”
Sherando’s offense is coming off that 52-point performance against Culpeper, during which senior running back Darius Lane rushed for more than 170 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, Lane has rushed for 1,246 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer, who took over for injured starter Chacai Campbell early in the season, has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 831 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Senior Jabril Hayes (43 receptions for 557 yards, eight TDs) is his favorite target.
Hall said Fauquier played more odd-man fronts defensively early in the season but has since switched to more even fronts. The Falcons are allowing 20.6 points per game.
Hall said the key for the Warriors offensively is efficiency and staying ahead of the chains.
“We just want to keep taking steps,” Hall said. “We’re at the end of the season, like we talked about with this team, we’re just in a race with time for this team to realize their potential. Again, time’s ticking, so every practice, every rep, every game is really important for us to be able to peak at the right time."
