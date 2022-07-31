STEPHENS CITY — Last season, Sherando High School football coach Jake Smith didn’t have much choice in putting younger players on the field. His roster dictated some inexperienced players being thrown to the varsity wolves.
This season, the second-year coach is hoping to reap the benefits from a now bountiful roster filled with seasoned players.
“Last yer at different times we played with five sophomores and three freshmen,” said Smith prior to Friday’s second day of practice. “We were incredibly young, but they got to gain a lot of experience. “They have changed their bodies over the course of the offseason, which is also going to be beneficial. Having that game experience will help to carry them along the way.”
Last fall, the Warriors rebounded from an 0-3 start, winning 5 of 6 before falling to Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run and state runner-up Broad Run in the first round of the Region 4C playoffs to close the season.
The season served both as a learning experience and a measuring stick for the Warriors.
“I don’t think we really reached our full potential last year,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Jacob Manuel admitted. “We fell short in the first round [of the playoffs]. I think this year if we reach our full potential we will be good.”
One thing that will help that is a full season to prepare. Coming off of a shortened spring campaign in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, longtime Sherando coach Bill Hall resigned at the end of May as Smith took over the program.
Smith went through last season one varsity assistant coach short. That has changed with the addition of former Independence and Stone Bridge assistant Byron Hoenig and the Warriors have also added Garrett Winters as a JV assistant.
Smith (who also coaches inside linebackers and quarterbacks) has a staff now consisting of Taylor Loudan (defensive coordinator, safeties, tight ends), Steven Crist (tailbacks, outside linebackers), Trey Blanford (defensive line), Hoenig (offensive line) and Nick Manuel (receivers and cornerbacks). Pat Minteer and Cory Carlson remain working with the JV squad.
“There’s a little bit more consistency with the coaching staff,” Smith said. “The kids have been able to be with us the entire year as opposed to a month-and-a-half. We have a full staff this year. Last year we didn’t have a full staff due to me getting the job late.
“Being a guy short kind of stretched us a lot,” Smith added. “Having some more consistency here and in the weight room throughout the summer during summer workouts, our kids have gotten to know us better. We’ve been able to get to know them better. Building those relationships with those guys is going to go a long way. The only way to build those relationships is spending time. We’ve spent a lot of time this past year with these guys.”
The hard work and relationships have paid off with a significant gain in numbers and enthusiasm.
“Our weight room attendance in the winter and summer has been fantastic,” Smith said. “With our summer workouts, we’ve had high numbers. We’ve increased the numbers in our programs [varsity and JV] to 120. We will have 120 kids dressed this year which is great.”
“Everybody is excited,” Jacob Manuel said. “We’ve all been working hard this whole summer. I feel like we are going to be a great team this fall.”
There’s reason for Manuel’s optimism. The Warriors return several key playmakers and have several players ready to step into openings created by graduation.
Sophomore Micah Carlson had to take over for an injured Dylan Rodeffer at quarterback last fall and helped led the squad to multiple triumphs during the winning streak.
“He got thrown into the fire as a freshman when Dylan went down, so he had to learn really quickly and on the fly,” Smith said of Carlson. “He did a good job developing in the offseason, both physically and mentally. After just one day at camp, he’s a noticeably different player than he was last fall.”
Carlson returns most of his main targets, including the dangerous AJ Santiago (43 catches, 654 yards, 7 touchdowns).
Manuel (16 catches last season) said he is excited about the team’s offensive potential. The line returns Ethan Gonzalez (6-4, 280), Charlie Clawson (who missed most of last season with an arm injury) and Storm Miller and has several newcomers battling to start.
“I think we have the best skilled positions around,” Manuel said. “Our O-line is going to be great. I think we are going to run the ball and if teams come and put a lot of people in the box then we are just throwing it.”
While the graduating class was relatively small, the Warriors did suffer some key losses, especially on defense. Sherando lost five of its top seven tacklers, including area leader Aydan Willis (145 tackles).
Smith expects one experienced player and some new faces to see playing time at linebacker.
“Josh Metz [67 tackles] is back at the inside linebacker position,” Smith said. “He’s doing a great job, he’s flying around and there’s leadership there. We have a couple of younger guys. James Walters is a sophomore this offseason and he’s come a long way. You can expect to see him in the inside backer position. Noah Smith is another name who is going to find some time at the linebacker position.”
The Warriors also have Cam Sullivan, a 1,000-yard rusher, to replace on offense.
Smith expects to use versatile Gavyn Blye and newcomer Jason Foster in that spot.
“Gavyn Blye is a very dynamic player for us,” Smith said. “He’ll get the opportunity to work with us on offense. Also, Jason Foster, who is a sophomore, will help fill that backfield role as well. I expect to see really good things out of those kids this fall.”
The Warriors get things started with scrimmages against Independence (Aug. 11) and Meridian (Aug. 18) before opening the season at James Wood (Aug. 26). The Colonels have won two straight against the Warriors.
“We are really motivated,” Manuel said. “They’ve gotten us two years in a row. We want to come out and perform and do our best.”
Smith is ready to see how his now more experienced squad will put last season’s lessons to the test.
“I think we learned a lot,” he said. “Our kids are much more mature. They are a year older. They’ve worked hard in the offseason. I think that playing Broad Run in the playoff they understand what they had to do to change their bodies to be able to compete with some of those larger schools and larger kids. Again, they’ve done the work that they’ve needed to and I’m excited to see them this fall.”
