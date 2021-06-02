STEPHENS CITY — Sherando pulled off the miracle of all tennis miracles on Tuesday in rallying from a 4-2 deficit by sweeping three doubles matches against Loudoun County in the Region 4C girls’ semifinals.
On Wednesday, the Warriors found themselves in the exact same position against Loudoun Valley and they nearly pulled it off again.
The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of Faith Gallegos and Sophie Dattilo rallied after dropping the first set 6-2 to Leah Blevins and Morgan Sutphin and won the final two 6-3, 6-1 to clinch a 5-2 triumph against the scrappy Warriors in a five-hour match.
Loudoun Valley (12-0) advances to the Class 4 semifinals in Newport News, while Sherando finishes its season 12-1.
“I do think they thought they could pull it off again,” said Warriors coach Trevor Johnson, whose three doubles teams each won the first set on Wednesday. “Valley is a tough team and my girls were not on their ‘A’ game. In the postseason, you have to play on your ‘A’ game.”
Gallegos, who also won at No. 1 singles, said the Vikings were very aware of what Sherando had done in pulling out the 5-4 victory against Loudoun County.
“We were following it as a team and we were like, ‘Oh no, we haven’t played Sherando and they are going to sweep us, but we came back. It feels really good because we were the underdogs and came back.”
The Vikings, who defeated Handley 5-1 in the semifinals, looked like a favorite early and the Warriors were fortunate to force doubles action.
Loudoun Valley ran out to a quick 3-0 lead in singles. Gallegos rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Emily Loy. Sarah St. John next netted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Blevins at No. 3 and Carleigh Leavitt won a 7-5, 6-3 slugfest against Addy Gannon at No. 2.
The other three singles matches went to three sets.
Sutphin gave the Warriors their first point by outlasting Dattilo 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
But Luci Hansen rebounded to edge Emmy Woolever 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at No. 6 singles to put the Vikings up 4-1 and within a point of clinching the match.
At No. 5, Sherando’s Kloe Thomas and Lauren Allen were the lone players left. Leading 5-4 in the final set, Thomas forced two errors to pull out the 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 triumph.
“The pressure must have helped this time,” Thomas said. “My coach went over and talked to me before the last game and said this is on you basically. “
“I told her, ‘You have one game you have to win if you want to play doubles,’” Johnson said. “She said, ‘Don’t tell me that.’ That’s the reality of it — you have to win.”
And the Warriors responded by winning the first set in each of the doubles matches. Each Loudoun Valley tandem then recovered to take the second set.
Gallegos’ strong play then spurred she and Dattilo to the clinching triumph, which was greeted by squeals of delight by her teammates.
“In the beginning when we were down a set, we definitely had to figure out how to come back,” Gallegos said. “In the end, we actually did. It feels really good that we came back.”
At No. 1 doubles, Loy and Gannon were ahead 6-4, 1-6, 5-4 against Leavitt and St. John when play was halted. Thomas and Woolever were ahead 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 against Allen and Hansen.
“I think we really could have,” Thomas said of a making another comeback. “It was a tough match and we have really tough players. I think we tried really hard and we could have pulled it off, but it is what it is.”
After rolling through the Class 4 Northwestern District, Johnson felt his squad stumbled in the regionals.
“When we played in the district tournament we were really playing well,” he said. “Then the last two matches, especially in singles, we did not play up to our potential. … They got a little tight.”
With a team that would have been a state contender, Johnson thought his squad missed out on some valuable experience thanks to losing the season for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not being able to play and get tournament tough I think hurt us when we got to the tournament here,” he said. “It got closer and closer. Some of the younger players got tighter and tighter.”
Thomas, who along with Loy and Gannon are seniors, says she will look back fondly on this season regardless of Wednesday’s outcome. “It was the best season I’ve ever had,” she said. “These are the best girls. Our team is so strong. We ended on a bang even though we were runner-ups. It was still a great season.”
“You know what I’m proud of? In all of the years (12) I’ve done this, my girls have always been gracious winners and gracious losers,” Johnson said. “When we went and won regionals before, I was proud of the way we behaved. When we lose it, I’m proud of the way we behaved. They are a great group of girls. They really are.”
