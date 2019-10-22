The 2019 class of five inductees will join the Sherando High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The ceremony will be held in the Sherando High School Auditorium and will begin with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6 p.m.
The inductees also will be recognized during halftime of Friday’s football game between Sherando and Culpeper County at Arrowhead Stadium.
Rustin Fullmer (1998)Fullmer was a multiple All-District, All-Region and All-State runner with the cross country and track and field teams during his career. He is still a record holder in several categories, including tied for seventh most cross country wins in a career as well as holding records in the Top 5 in several distance runs in track. Fulmer won the district cross country title in 1998.
Marilee Eback Lake (2003)One of Sherando’s most decorated soccer players, Eback Lake earned All-Area, All-District and All-Region honors in 2001, 2002 and 2003. She was also named to the All-State teams in 2002 and 2003 and was the Region 2 and All-State Player of the Year in 2002. She also was awarded the VHSL All-Star Game MVP in 2002. She was the Winchester Star Player of the Year (2002 and 2003).
Daniel Baltimore (1998)Baltimore, a standout linebacker, earned First Team All-District in 1996 and 1997 as well as First Team All-Region and All-State in 1997. He started 41 games at linebacker and is third on the school’s career list with 21 sacks.
Ryan Foster (2003)One of Sherando’s most outstanding runners in cross country and track and field, Foster earned All-District honors all four years. In cross country, he was All-State in 2002 and 2003. In track, he was the state champion in both the 1,600 meters and 3,200 in 2003. He holds numerous school records, including tied for most wins in cross country (14), second for most wins in a season (9) and is first for most invitational wins.
Bill StewartStewart was the head coach for cross country from 1993 until 2001 and the track and field team from 1994 until 1999. During that time, Sherando won a total of 14 district championships across both sports, two regional championships and the school’s first-ever team state championship — girls’ cross country in 1997. Stewart also is in the Handley Hall of Fame as an athlete.
