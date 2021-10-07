The Sherando High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct a pair of classes that includes 13 athletes and coaches as well as two pairs of contributors on Saturday.
The inductees will introduced at halftime of tonight’s football clash against Liberty at Arrowhead Stadium. The induction ceremonies will be held at the high school on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Class of 2020
Katee Armstrong (1999)
Armstrong was a four-year First Team All-District soccer standout. She helped lead the team to two regional appearances and was The Winchester Star Player of the Year in 1998 and 1999. She had 58 career goals (second in school history) and 17 assists.
Landis “Gary” Coulbourn (1998)Coulbourn was a two-time All-State selection in track & field. As of 2017, he held Top 5 records in the 100 meters (11.14), long jump (21-11.5) and triple jump (46-6).
Matt McCarty (2005)McCarty was an Honorable Mention All-State pitcher for the Warriors baseball team. He was the 2003 and 2005 Winchester Star Player of the Year. McCarty holds several team records including most doubles (30), triples (13) and career wins (24) and helped the 2005 team reach the state semifinals. McCarty is currently the Shepherd University head baseball coach.
John Washington (1996)A great all-around athlete, Washington was an All-State football player and All-District baseball player during his time at Sherando. He was The Winchester Star’s Football Player of the Year in 1995, when he had eight interceptions. Washington stole 38 bases in his baseball career.
Ben Whitacre (1999)Regarded as one of the most accurate kickers in Sherando history. Ben is a two-time All-State honoree who went on to play for Towson University.
Tom Grim (Coach)Grim has coached cheerleading, track & field and football during his nearly 30-year career at Sherando. Grim was The Winchester Star Track & Field Coach of the Year in 2011. Under Grim, the Sherando girls’ track team won back-to-back Northwestern District championships in 2010 and 2011. Sherando won a total of 11 outdoor individual and relay boys’ and girls’ state titles during Grim’s tenure.
Joe and Sharon Collette (Contributors)The Collettes were founding members of the Sherando Warrior Club. They are responsible for many school traditions, including Friday night fireworks, the Cash Party and the golf tournament.
Class of 2021
Jaki Cain (1994)
Cain was an All-State track & field athlete who still holds four Top 10 school records (the 100 hurdles, 15.44; 300 hurdles, 46.74; the long jump, 16-6.5; and the triple jump, 33-10).
Andrew Kenney (2002)Kenney was a 2001 state champion in the discus. He was also an accomplished football player and wrestler. Sherando’s annual wrestling tournament is named in his honor. Kenney was a district wrestling champion and placed sixth in the state at 171 pounds in 2002. He had 15 tech falls in his career. He was an All-District linebacker as a senior.
Wendy Legge (1998)Legge is a three-sport standout in basketball, softball and volleyball. She was The Winchester Star Player of the Year in girls’ basketball in 1997 and 1998.
Drew McCormick (2005)A four-year starter, McCormick is considered of the best infielders in Sherando history. He helped lead the 2005 team to the state semifinals. He still holds multiple team records. For his career, he had 23 doubles, six home runs, 73 RBIs, 46 walks, 10 sacrifices and 102 assists.
Stu McGee (2004)McGee was a 2003 wrestling state champion at 189 pounds and was rolling toward a title as a senior until he was sidelined by an illness and could not compete in the postseason. McGee has 129 career wins, 76 coming by falls.
Brandy Payton Ritter (1995)Ritter was a standout in softball and volleyball, earning First Team All-District honors in both sports. She was The Winchester Star’s Softball Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995. She is still second in all-time batting average.
Patrick Anderson (Coach)Having coached at the school since 1993, Anderson has led the boys’ soccer team to seven district titles. He was named The Winchester Star’s Coach of the Year in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
Joe and Betsy Hickman (Contributors)Volunteering in Frederick County Schools since 2002, the Hickmans became involved with Sherando Athletics in 2007 and have held multiple positions with the Sherando Warrior Club as well as the Sherando Athletic Hall of Fame.
