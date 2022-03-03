The Sherando High School girls’ basketball team will be in uncharted territory on Friday.
The Warriors (20-6) are playing in the program’s first-ever state tournament game at Pulaski County in the Class 4 quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
While everything about the experience may be new, Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson doesn’t expect her squad will be overwhelmed by it.
“It’s interesting because we’ve never been in this situation before,” she said via a telephone interview. “… It’s all so new, but the girls have handled it so well and so maturely. I think they are excited about it for the experience in general, but they are not satisfied with it like, ‘We made it to states. Now we’re good.’ They want to keep going.”
To keep going, they’ll face a stiff test. The Cougars (22-3) finished as the state runner-up last season, in which only regional champions qualified for the state tournament thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pulaski County has already avenged that loss by eliminating Louisa County 63-49 in the Region 4D semifinals. The Cougars then went on to rally past E.C. Glass 54-43 in the regional title game.
“They look like a great ball team — obviously if you’re still playing at this point you must be,” Wilson said. “They have some really skilled players.”
The Cougars are led by three First Team River Ridge District selections, including Player of the Year Keslyn Secrist, a junior guard. Center Ally Fleenor, a 6-0 senior, and junior guard Paige Huff joined Secrist on the First Team.
The Cougars are capable of putting up big offensive numbers. They cracked the century mark in whipping Jefferson Forest 101-39 in the regional quarterfinals.
Pulaski County has been very strong in the fourth quarter of their following regional games. The Cougars held Louisa County to six fourth-quarter points and E.C. Glass to nine in the final period to break open a two-point game.
Huff, the team’s biggest 3-point threat, Secrist, an all-around standout, and Fleenor, the program’s all-time leading scorer who is a UVA-Wise commit, impressed Wilson.
“No. 4, for sure, stood out out us,” Wilson said of Huff. “It looks like once she gets hot she doesn’t ever cool off. No. 12 (Secrist) looks like an outstanding player as well. … It looks like she pretty much can do it all. They have a pretty decent-sized girl (Fleenor) inside who also looks pretty skilled with some back to the basket moves.”
Jaden Lawson, a Second Team All-District guard, and Hannah Keefer, an Honorable Mention pick, also start for the Cougars.
“They’re definitely a well-rounded team,” Wilson said. “We’ve played some teams this year that have a solid group, but one or two standouts that if you shut them down you’re pretty set. They look like a team where they have a lot of contributors, so everybody is going to have to bring their best game.”
While facing an impressive foe, Wilson doesn’t expect her squad to be intimidated by the Cougars. While they have lost three times, the Warriors have battled perennial Class 4 Northwestern District and state power Millbrook in tight games.
Wilson said her squad hopes to get one more shot at the Pioneers, who host E.C. Glass, in the state semifinals if both teams can win Friday.
“Knowing that we could get them again is exciting,” she said. “That’s what I love about our group of girls this year is that regardless of the situation and circumstance they see every challenge as an opportunity to improve and get better. And, they’re not scared.”
And Wilson knows plenty about seeing fear on the court.
“In the past, Millbrook has been this powerhouse and you see teams walk in and before they even step on the court you can tell they’re defeated because you can see that fear in their eyes,” Wilson said. “Our girls don’t have that this year.”
Grace Burke (14.5 points, 2.7 steals, 2.7 assists per game through the district tournament) and Jaiden Polston (10.5 ppg, 5.8 reb., 2.7 steals) lead a Sherando offense that spreads the points around.
The key number for the Warriors is 50 on defense. The Warriors are 20-1 when holding opponents below 50. The did that in knocking off Dulles District champion Broad Run 45-40 in the Region 4C semifinals.
“I think that it will be a really good matchup,” Wilson said of the clash against Pulaski County. “I think that if we play well and execute on the fundamentals that we will have a really good shot at advancing, but they’re definitely an opponent that we have to play our best game and give them our best shot in order to advance.”
Wilson believes the deciding factor will be how Sherando performs against the Cougars’ zone defense. The Warriors have fought to overcome scoring droughts throughout the season.
“They run a 2-3, but it’s kind of high and extended,” Wilson said of the Pulaski County defense. “The key for us is finding the opening and executing off of that. We’ve had some games this year where we’ve struggled to finish well whether it’s been in the paint, at the foul line, knocking down open shots. I think that’s what it’s going to come down to — executing our offense well and hitting our open shots.”
In addition to battling a very strong team, the Warriors will face a more than 200-mile and three-hour bus trip West for a road clash in Dublin.
“It’s certainly not ideal,” Wilson said of the long trip. “I’ve gotten a lot of input from [assistant football] Coach [Steven] Christ and other more experienced coaches who have had to do it in the past. We feel pretty confident that we have a good game plan as far as getting a few stops in along the way, hopefully getting a shoot-around scheduled shortly before we get there to keep their legs a little fresh and making sure we’re ready to go to give them our best shot.”
Wilson knows the Warriors likely will have a small rooting section as they look to add to program history by winning a state playoff game.
“Our girls have been pretty good this year at tuning out all of the background noise once the ball is in play and focusing on the game at hand,” she said. “Regardless of what the atmosphere and the crowd situation is like, they will play focused.”
And if that happens, Wilson said the hours on the bus won’t matter.
“We’re going to make a trip out of it and have as much fun as we can,” she said. “Once we get there, it’s time to go to work. Hopefully, it will be an exciting and cheerful ride back.”
