It’s safe to say that the football season didn’t get off to the start that Sherando coach Jake Smith and his players wanted.
The Warriors dropped a highly anticipated game 34-20 against James Wood last Friday and they faced a crossroads after just one game.
“You can take something like that in Week 1 one or two ways,” Smith said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I think we’re moving in the right direction right now.”
Smith’s squad will get a chance to get back on the right path tonight as the Warriors host Jefferson (W.Va.) at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Warriors are certainly motivated to get back on the right track after falling against the Colonels in a contest that was tied 20-20 early in the final period. The defeat provided Sherando with plenty to work on this week.
“I think we have to do a better job of executing all around, particularly up front on the offensive line,” Smith said of the Warriors’ focus in practice this week. “We just have to do a better job of executing the schematic of the system. Defensively, it’s just playing faster. We had guys in the right places, but they just needed to be there faster.
“The point of emphasis is just finish — blocks, tackles and games.”
Sherando will face an opponent who did just that in its season opener. Jefferson finished with a flurry in its 55-23 triumph against Millbrook last week.
The Cougars trailed 10-7 at halftime against the Pioneers, but scored 31 points in the third quarter to take control. During that rally, Jefferson returned a fumble, a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.
Quarterback Sammy Roberts threw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Isaiah Fritts who had the punt return TD. Running backs Evan Tewell and Taylor Roper also had touchdown runs.
“They are a pretty good squad in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams,” Smith said of the Cougars. “They had a really big special teams performance against Millbrook on Friday night. They have a couple of really dangerous guys. They have a couple of guys with good speed and size. They have a tailback that runs the ball hard.
“They have a couple of defensive ends who get off the ball well. They have some good size and they’re pretty fast in the secondary.”
The Warriors will look to get their running game going. They gained just 143 yards on 26 carries, 49 of those yards coming on a TD run by backup quarterback Micah Carlson.
Starting quarterback Dylan Rodeffer also had a rough night, going 8 for 24 for 115 yards, with 76 of the yards coming on a TD pass to AJ Santiago.
Smith expects Rodeffer to rebound. “He just needs to settle down and come into himself a little bit,” Smith said. “He was probably a little bit excited for the first game of the year at home. I think nerves may have gotten the better of him and I think he will be much more settled this week and have some success.”
Defensively, the Warriors will look to rebound after giving up 462 total yards against the Colonels.
“We have to do a better job of getting off the field and taking advantage of the chances we have on defense,” Smith said. “We had opportunities to get off the field last week and we didn’t finish some tackles and allowed some of those drives to sustain into longer drives — 10- and 11-play drives as a result of us not finishing at the point of attack.”
Smith said the plan for tonight’s clash with the Cougars is simple.
“The key to winning Friday night is to play great special teams, not turning the ball over and executing on offense and defense,” he said.
