STEPHENS CITY — Cody Crittenden said he and his teammates have often thought about the boys’ basketball banner that hangs in the rafters of the Sherando gym.
Not since 2013 has a number indicating district success been added to the banner.
“During practice in the huddle we always go in the middle of the circle and we look up at that banner and say, ‘We need to put a 2022 up there,’” Crittenden said. “Coach [Garland Williams] was saying this in the locker room: ‘It doesn’t say his name or our point guard’s name. It says 2022.’ It’s our team. We’ve worked so hard for this.”
“Especially coming into this game, we said we wanted to put our year up there,” added fellow senior Zach Symons. “This was actually this first time we’ve won a district championship at home. We wanted to do that.”
The Warriors added a trophy to the spoils, controlling Kettle Run 53-43 Friday in the Class 4 Northwestern District title clash.
The triumph earned Sherando (17-7) a home clash against Loudoun Valley, the Dulles District runner-up, in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The district crown perfectly capped what Williams had hoped to see from his team this winter. “Our main goal was to be competitive in every game,” said Williams, in his 25th season leading the program. “Our second goal was to finish up in the Top 3. From there, we wanted to cause some trouble in the tournament.”
The No. 2 Warriors nailed those goals, most importantly the last one. They mashed Fauquier (71-34), knocked off defending Region 4C champion and state runner-up Handley (43-40) and then led from about the midway point in the first quarter until the buzzer sounded against the fourth-seeded Cougars.
After Kettle Run’s Damien Sirisena opened the contest by nailing a pair of 3-pointers to make the score 6-2, Williams quickly called timeout to refocus the defense.
“They’re a tough team,” Williams said of the Cougars (12-9). “They’re really athletic and they have three of four good shooters. They proved that within the first three or four minutes when they hit those long threes.”
The Warriors, highlighted by a pair of 3-point plays from Crittenden, responded with a 14-3 run over the next 3:37 to go ahead 16-9 and never trailed again. They led 16-12 after one period.
Crittenden had three conventional 3-point plays in the first half and scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the first two quarters as he got the best of Kettle Run big man Blake Doerler.
“I like to think of myself as a quicker big man, I guess,” the 6-foot-4 Crittenden said. “No. 30 (Doerler) could not keep up with me so I went past him a couple of times and got some and-ones.”
Crittenden was on the bench though for most of the second quarter with foul trouble. Despite going the final five minutes without a point, the Warriors increased their lead to 21-16 at the break. Kettle Run suffered a tough loss when the athletic Jacob Robinson, a football standout, suffered an injury and did not return.
Needing to get back on track, Sherando scored on its first five possessions to start the second half. The Warriors worked the ball around for a minute before scoring on their first possession. That 5-for-5 conversion helped the lead balloon to 32-20 in about three minutes.
“We’re the type of team that has to run some things to get our looks,” Williams explained. “We’re not a team that’s very explosive, fast and all of those type of things, but we feel like we’re a pretty sound team. Once we do the things that we want to do, we feel like we can be in ballgames.”
“Our philosophy is we’re never taking a bad shot,” said Crittenden, who had a pair of assists in the period. “We always run through and get a good shot. It doesn’t matter how much time comes off the clock and that’s what we did.”
Symons did the big damage in the quarter. He nailed a pair of 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points as Sherando took a 40-29 lead into the final period.
“After that point in the third quarter, we were pretty comfortable because we were extending that lead a little more and we controlled it from there,” Symons said.
Kettle Run never got closer than seven points in the final quarter. The Warriors were 7 of 9 on free throw attempts and milked the clock in the period.
“I feel like we controlled the whole game and did what we wanted to do,” Crittenden said. “We were relaxed.”
The Warriors also were balanced on the offensive end. Lazare Adingono (10), Trey Williams (9) and Kellen Tyson (7) had solid scoring games. Doerler had 11 points to lead Kettle Run. Conner Dean and Sirisena, who did not score after the first quarter, added nine each.
The Warriors now get Loudoun Valley, which defeated Northwestern District regular-season champion Millbrook 68-53 during the regular season. The Vikings knocked off regular-season champion Loudoun County 38-35 in the Dulles District tournament final.
“We’ve seen some Valley stuff,” Williams said. “Those guys are tough. We’ve got to get ready for them.”
The Warriors, with arguably an even better team last last season that was led by current Virginia Tech football player Keli Lawson, didn’t get a chance to play for a district title or a region berth in 2021. They are proud that 2022 will go on the banner and are hoping for bigger things.
“Last year, I feel like we got robbed of a state championship, honestly,” Crittenden said. “We had a lot of talent on that team. To come back when no one believed in us — absolutely no one — it’s awesome. It feels great for us four seniors to not even have a season last year to come back and win this thing. It’s our final year and it’s awesome, but we’ve still got work to do.”
“I’m very proud of all of our guys and the work we put in,” Symons added. “I just couldn’t be any happier than to do it with this group of guys.”
