STEPHENS CITY — Cole Armel wasn’t expecting to have to do so much for Sherando’s boys’ basketball team this season, but he has handled all his responsibilities just fine.
The Sherando junior has had to step into more of a scoring role and become more of a leader with a young squad for the Warriors.
“I wasn’t really expecting this, especially since last year I was only getting four points a game,” said Armel, who is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. “I wasn’t really expecting to do this year but I’m glad I have the opportunity.”
Sherando has only one senior on the squad, Darius Lane, and he has been out most of the season due to injury. Armel was one of the few returners the Warriors have so he’s had to take on more of that leadership role.
“He’s a leader in a way that he’s not so much of a vocal person, but he just leads by example,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said. “Lots of times that’s a situation where kids can see that you’re not going to say much but you do what he does and we’ll be OK. He’s one of those guys that you say do this, do that, be here on time, that’s not an issue. [Junior varsity] guys they see that, the younger guys see that and as they come through the program hopefully some of them will say, ‘Hey, I want to emulate some of the things that guy did and leave my mark, leave my legacy.’”
Armel, who also plays baseball at Sherando, said he’s been playing basketball since an early age and has always enjoyed playing with friends. Armel said his dad has also been a big influence for him and has helped him with his game a lot.
He said one thing that has helped his game over the year was playing AAU basketball with Team Supreme, based out of Winchester. Sherando teammate Keli Lawson is on that squad as well as other locals such as James Wood’s Tyrome and Jerome McCarthy.
“It’s fun playing against them [in high school], but during the summer they’re my friends and I love playing with them,” Armel said.
One thing that Armel has excelled at has been making 3-pointers. This season he’s shooting 32 percent (23-for-72) from 3-point range.
“I love shooting them,” Armel said. “A lot of times you can just tell out of your hands, as soon as you let go of it you know it’s going in. It’s a great feeling.”
On the court the 6-foot-2 forward can do a little bit of everything. He can shoot from outside, drive to the basket or post-up inside and grab some rebounds.
Williams said that Armel’s versatility is key for Sherando’s success.
“He’s been a guy that he’s not a high-riser, but we put him down low and he bangs,” Williams said. “He’s not a great ball handler but we put him out on the wing where he can shoot. He’s not blazing at anything or overly athletic or anything, but he does things sound enough for us to get the job done that we need to get done.”
Last season, Armel played at the varsity level for the first time and said it was a great experience for him.
“It was really intimidating at first,” he said. “There were a lot of upperclassmen, a lot of people a lot bigger than me. It was a different experience, drastically different between JV and varsity. It was a big step for me for this year, because this year we only have one senior returning and it was really a stepping stone.
“Looking back on it, I feel like I filled my role for the team for the most part. We had a lot of seniors and upperclassmen doing their thing and like carrying a lot of weight, and for my minutes, what I was supposed to do, I feel like I did decent doing what I had to do.”
Armel averaged four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last year, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.
Williams said that Armel’s play last season was a pleasant surprise.
“We felt that he had worked hard as a freshman and knew that he could possibly help us as a sophomore,” Williams said. “We didn’t know how, but we knew that he would be one of those top six or seven guys and he surprised us by being one of our starters and being a consistent starter.
“Then this year we looked for him to not only be a consistent starter but a consistent person that we’re looking for some scoring out of, and for the most part he has.”
As a team, the Warriors (4-15, 2-9 Class 4 Northwestern) have struggled. Sherando lost 11 straight games before beating Liberty 59-41 on Tuesday. Many of Sherando’s losses have been close games. Armel said his goal for the team, which plays rival Millbrook tonight, is to win more games and maybe surprise a few teams down the stretch.
“First of all as a team we’re obviously not where we want to be,” Armel said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games where we’re right there. ... We’re right there in a lot of games and I feel like if we just put a few things together we can start winning a few more and hopefully get hot here by the end of the season.”
