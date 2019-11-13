STEPHENS CITY — Sometimes going to camps can pay off in unexpected ways.
Isabella Unrath attended an ID girls soccer camp at Christopher Newport University last summer and caught the attention of Longwood University women’s soccer coach Todd Dyer. The rest was history.
Unrath, a senior at Sherando, signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play soccer for Longwood.
“I felt like it was the best decision for myself,” Unrath said after school on Wednesday. “I really loved the coaching staff there along with the girls. It was also very similar to our area, because it’s a smaller closer environment.”
Unrath said that she went on an official visit to Longwood in early September and committed verbally to the school on Sept. 27.
She said the opportunity to play at Longwood offered her everything she was looking for in a school.
“I always wanted to play D-1,” Unrath said. “So for me it was like I was able to play D-1. I was able to get some scholarship money out of it for academics and athletics — and that was really my goal. And having that opportunity to play there and represent them is really a cool experience that I’m excited to begin next summer.”
Unrath, who transferred this year from Warren County to Sherando, said that she also had an offer from Radford University. Radford and Longwood are big rivals.
“I went on another official visit to Radford,” she said. “And being rivals it was very important to really consider both sides, both options. So Longowod seemed to be the better fit.”
Unrath said that playing at the Division I level is something she has always wanted and she is not taking the opportunity lightly.
“Obviously, it’s a big accomplishment,” Unrath said. “I have always been really humble about it. I think it is a pretty big deal. I think there’s a lot of girls who want to play D-1 and not everybody can. So I think it’s a pretty big deal but I also need to make sure I keep a pretty good head on my shoulders about it and stay humble throughout it all. And I understand that it’s a big deal, but I also have to be able to back it up and show that I am able to play at that level and keep up at that level throughout my time there.”
Unrath is coming off a strong season at Warren County, where she earned first team All-Region 3B honors as a midfielder.
She said the Lancers are losing several midfielders from the squad this season so she is hoping to battle for and earn a starting position.
The Lancers went 6-9-2 this fall and lost in the Big South Conference tournament to Radford to end their season. Unrath will join two other area players on Longwood’s squad. Layne Fadely, a 2018 Central graduate, and Danielle Toone, a 2018 Clarke County graduate, were sophomores on the Longwood team this season.
She said that they have a big class of freshmen signing with Longwood and she knows it won’t be easy to earn a starting spot but she’s looking forward to the challenge.
“Having so many freshmen is just a challenge right off the bat,” Unrath said. “You have to earn your spot and then on top of that you have your returning players. So I know the coach has really stressed you’re going to have to earn your spot. You’re going to have to work hard. You’re going to have to come in with that mindset. So I think it’s really important for me that I come in fit, because obviously you have to be fit to play soccer. And so having that fitness and then that mindset of wanting to work hard and be able to own that spot, I think is going to be really important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.