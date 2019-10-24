STEPHENS CITY — Sherando coach Bill Hall isn’t sure exactly what to expect from Culpeper County tonight.
The two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium in a Class 4 Northwestern District contest and Hall said that the Blue Devils have shown different looks on both sides of the ball throughout the season.
“They seem to have changed over the course of the year from what I’ve seen just in terms of numbers and people playing,” Hall said after Monday’s practice. “...They’ve kind of changed a little bit offensively from week to week based off of who they were playing. Sometimes they were in tight-end based, compressed formations and then sometimes they spread it out. So we’ll have to do a good job figuring out what they’re game plan is versus us. It makes it a little more challenging. You got to make sure you plan for everything.”
Culpeper (1-6, 0-4 Class 4 Northwestern) is led by junior quarterback Joseph Crenshaw and senior wide receivers Dejour McCray, Armani Hoffman and Osmond Reindorf-Malm. McCray, who has several Division I basketball offers, is a threat as a receiver and in the running game. Culpeper is scoring 13.4 points per contest. Hall said Culpeper has athletes at skill positions and size up front.
Sherando’s defense has been solid most of the season. The Warriors (4-3, 2-2 Class 4 Northwestern) are allowing only 112 rushing yards per game and Hall said the defensive front and linebackers have done a good job.
“Our front as a whole for the year has been really good,” Hall said. “Obviously, [senior linebackers] Payne [Bauer] and McKinley [Dean] return — that’s been great. [Senior] Skyler (Taylor-Goode) returns from last year on that front. But the rest of those guys were role players last year on the front. We’ve been able for the most part to handle the run with a 3-2 box, which if you can stop the run with a 3-2 box, it’s pretty good. Again, not that we don’t give some stuff up here or there, but I’ve been pleased with that. It allows us to do some creativey stuff with if we want to do blitzes and pressures and things like that.”
The Warriors have been coming on strong in the secondary, where they had four interceptions against Handley in last week’s 34-31 overtime win. Senior safety Jabril Hayes had two of the four interceptions and has had four in the last two games.
“I think our secondary is growing up,” Hall said. “It was inexperienced other than Jabril. So the fact that they are learning to be in the moment. Again, I think it also speaks to the front end, the pressure we get. The balls aren’t always the best thrown balls, not thrown when they want to. They’re kind of hanging there because they’re usually running around a little bit.”
Offensively, the Warriors are averaging 31.4 points and 352.7 yards per contest. Senior running back Darius Lane has rushed for 1,073 yards on 168 carries and 13 touchdowns. Sherando sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer has thrown for 751 yards on 72-of-122 passing with seven touchdowns. Hayes has 42 receptions for 544 yards and eight scores.
Hall said Culpeper County has used an odd front formation on defense most of the season, but last week switched to an even front in a 21-16 loss to Fauquier. The Blue Devils are giving up 27.6 points per game.
“We’ll just have to plan for an odd and even front,” Hall said. “They have some athletic guys on the back end and the linebackers do a good job of playing downhill.”
Hall said the biggest thing he was proud of his team for against Handley last week was their perseverance. The Warriors were up early in the win, but saw Handley come back and tie the game. Sherando had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but a fumble inside the Handley 10 in the final minutes sent the game to overtime. After giving up a field goal to start overtime, the Warriors scored the game-winning touchdown.
Hall said much like the game against Handley, his team has had to respond to adversity throughout this season.
“Every team has its own personality,” he said. “I think this team in particular has probably had to respond to more than most teams. And the fact that they have responded I think says a lot about them. That’s a very valuable lesson to learn about life — about how to respond."
