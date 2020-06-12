Sherando baseball coach Pepper Martin describes former player Justin Angel as “one of the finest young men you’d ever want to meet.”
And that’s what makes what happened early last Saturday morning so difficult to bear. Angel, less than a week from his 25th birthday, died in Arlington when as a pedestrian he was struck by a car on I-66.
According to a Virginia State Police report, Angel was struck while walking in the eastbound lane just west of Rte. 29 for Exit 73 in Arlington County. The crash remains under investigation.
Angel’s death has devastated the Sherando baseball community. His father Joe has been an assistant coach and volunteer with the high school team for many years.
Coaches and former teammates remember Angel as a hard-working player who became an important contributor in the Warriors’ run to the 2013 Group AA state championship, the lone state baseball title in school history.
A first-year starter at first base, Angel provided some pop hitting from the No. 7 spot of a potent lineup. He batted .400 and drove in 22 runs as he earned First Team All-Northwestern District and All-Region II honors and was a Second Team All-State selection by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
“He swung a decent bat, but he was a work in progress at first base,” Martin recalled. “He just worked extremely hard. … He was very respectful. He never complained, but always wanted to know how to get better. It was not what he could do to start or to play. It was what he could do to get better. He finally reached that culmination his senior year.”
“He was an outstanding kid,” echoed Steve Smallwood, who managed Angel on the Winchester Post 21 American Legion baseball team. “He worked really hard trying to get as better as he could possibly be. He did everything we asked of him. He was a great kid. I know we were really surprised when he came out to play. I didn’t know a lot about him. We were quite surprised about how good he actually was. He ended up an All-State player for Sherando. We did not anticipate that.”
Chase Smallwood and Reid Entsminger, both members of the state championship squad, remember Angel as being a great teammate.
“Justin was a very selfless guy,” said Chase Smallwood, who is now a deputy sheriff in Frederick County. “He always put the team first. He always was one of those guys that was constantly doing anything that he could possibly do. He was always OK with doing what he needed to do for the team. His dad always helped out with the team and would throw batting practice every day.”
“He was a down-to-earth guy,” added Entsminger, now a field manager for Verizon in the Reston area. “He came to work every day. He genuinely just loved the game of baseball and enjoyed being out there just like the rest of us. He enjoyed being out there with his friends. … He really enjoyed it and you could see it. It didn’t matter the day, he always had a smile on his face. He was a big contribution being on that state championship team.”
From pitching in frigid conditions in an early season win against Brentsville to providing a big stick in a lineup that hit .365 as a team, Angel helped that squad have what Martin calls “a magical season.”
Entsminger said that Angel developed into a good first baseman, too.
“He really came along at first,” Entsminger said. “He was a vacuum out there. Taylor Loudan at short really appreciated him being there. Jacob Carney at second and Logan Bucher at third, they could trust him to catch it anytime they threw a bad ball. They could rely on him to get down and dig it out of the dirt and he was a taller kid so he get on his tippy-toes or stretch out for those long ones and make a close play not so close.”
The Warriors would finish 26-1, with several thrillers in the postseason. Chase Smallwood says he remembers Angel having a big game as Sherando scored a 4-2 state semifinal victory over Amherst, which entered that game with a 25-0 record.
“I’ll never forget that when we played Amherst, he had two or three hits that game,” the Warriors’ catcher said. “We’re facing guys throwing 93 and 94 mph and here comes Justin up and he gets a base hit like it’s nothing.”
And when Sherando knocked off Tunstall 2-1 in the title clash, Angel squeezed the final putout and then earned some ribbing from his teammates and coaches.
The seventh anniversary of that win was earlier this week and Chase Smallwood said he watched the video replay of that final out which is still available on YouTube.
“It kind of hit me pretty hard because in the video there’s a ground ball to second baseman Jacob Carney and Jacob throws the ball to Justin,” he said. “I’ll never forget because we always liked to pick on Justin because we knew he could take it. He got the ball and as he was running into the mound for the dog pile he jumped up threw the ball down on the ground. We would always pick on him like, ‘Justin what was that?’ He was, ‘I don’t know. I was just so excited. I don’t know what I was doing.’”
“Justin calmly caught the ball, then jumped off the bag and spiked the baseball, instead of keeping it in his glove,” Martin recalled. “It was pretty funny. We were looking around for the baseball and we finally found it.”
Angel also played for Post 21, which had a lineup that featured many Sherando players. Steve Smallwood said that Angel was a welcome addition and made an impact with the squad, which tied for third place in the state American Legion tournament in the summer of 2013.
“He was a talkative kid. That’s what I remember the most about him,” Steve Smallwood said. “He liked to talk and he always had ideas of things we should do. I think he would have made a good coach. He was a good player and a great kid and was a great surprise because we didn’t realize what we had when we got him.”
While teammates say Angel was a great contributor on the field, he was also special in the dugout and off the field.
“He always had jokes,” Entsminger said. “He was a good guy to talk to. He was a genuine guy who really cared about his teammates. He wanted to get to know each and every one of us. You could really feel that he cared for each and every one of us on the team.”
“He was one of those guys that if you knew him he was such a joy to be around because he was always so positive,” Chase Smallwood said.
After graduating from James Madison University in 2017 with a degree in economics, Angel became a portfolio management analyst with Campion Asset Management in Vienna and resided in Arlington.
Martin said Angel kept in touch with the program.
“I saw him this past winter,” Martin said. “He came in to visit. We were practicing in the gym and working out and he popped in for a little while. He was a fine young man.”
The funeral services for Angel, the son of Joe and Mary Ann Angel, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. at the Omps Funeral Home’s Amherst Chapel in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.