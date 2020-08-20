HARRISONBURG — Six outs away from a win in its first-ever Rockingham County Baseball League championship series game, New Market ended up with a “shocking” loss to Broadway on Wednesday at James Madison University’s Eagle Field.
The Bruins rallied from a 4-1 deficit after seven innings, scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth when John Judy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Broadway, the league’s regular-season champion, carried a 1-0 lead into Game 2 against the Shockers on Thursday at Rebel Park.
New Market broke open a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning with four consecutive hits. With one out, Frankie Ritter and Nick Goode cracked back-to-back singles. Grant Thompson then chased both runners home with a two-run triple. Thompson trotted in on Pearce Bucher’s single to make it 4-1.
The Shockers had a chance to extend the margin in their next two at-bats, but each time the rally was shut down by former James Wood standout Jacob Bell.
In the seventh, New Market had a pair of runners on base, but Bell got out of the jam with a strikeout and a pop-up. In the eighth, Goode walked, swiped second and moved to third on a groundout. Bell responded by striking out Shenandoah University teammates Bucher and Henry Delavergne. Bell finished with two scoreless innings, two walks and three strikeouts.
The Bruins squared the game in the bottom of the eighth, chasing reliever Michael Prosperi, who had thrown a scoreless seventh. Tyler Ault led off with a walk and raced to third as league MVP Chase DeLauter belted a double.
Travis Reifsnider followed with a RBI single to chase Prosperi, who was replaced by Shenandoah University teammate Ethan Laird. After an out and a walk, Matt Meiser hit a grounder that plated two runs as the ball was thrown away trying to complete a double play after the force at second base.
Haden Madagan had a two-out single for the Shockers in the top of the ninth, but did not advance.
In the bottom of the inning, Laird ran into trouble after getting the first out. Bryce Strawderman singled and then moved to third on Ault’s double. DeLauter received an intentional walk to load the bases. Laird then struck out Reifsnider, but plunked Judy with a 1-1 pitch to end the game in walk-off fashion.
Judy earned the win with his one shutout inning of relief.
New Market starter Reilly Owen went six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits, while walking four and striking out six. The only run he gave up came on a bases-loaded walk to Strawderman in the second inning.
Calvin Pastel had an RBI groundout in the second, scoring Bucher who had walked and moved to third on a single by Ty Bennett.
Bruins starter Tyler Abernathy allowed five hits, four runs and one walk, while striking out six in six innings.
