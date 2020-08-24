HARRISONBURG — Despite another stellar effort from ace Darrell Thompson, the New Market Shockers are on the brink of elimination against the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series.
Thompson tossed nine strong innings and struck out 14, but Broadway rallied late and walked off for the second time in the series without a hit plating the winning run. Chase DeLauter raced home on a passed ball in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Bruins a 3-2 victory and a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The potential clinching Game 4, originally scheduled for Monday at Rebel Park, has been moved to tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Shockers face a tall task against Broadway, which has now beaten them in all six of their meetings this season.
Like in the opener when they blew a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth with the winning run scoring on a hit batsman in the ninth, the Shockers couldn’t hold onto a late lead and lost in heart-breaking fashion.
Thompson, who entered the contest with a 0.90 ERA in the postseason, blanked the Bruins through the first six innings as he dueled against Adam Riggleman (5-1 on the season).
The Shockers had scratched Riggleman for single runs in the fifth and the sixth. Henry Delavergne tripled and scored on Matt Moon’s groundout in the fifth.
Frankie Ritter led off with a walk and moved to second as Grant Thompson drew a one-out walk in the sixth. Pearce Bucher followed with an RBI single that left runners at second and third. With the infield in, Riggleman forced a grounder and shortstop Tyler Ault, who nailed Thompson at the plate. Riggleman struck out Calvin Pastel to end the threat.
Thompson had allowed just one hit until running into trouble in the seventh. DeLauter led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on John Judy’s one-out single. After a walk to Cole Holsinger and a strikeout, Natty Solomon delivered a clutch two-out single to tie the game.
Thompson got out of a pair of jams before leaving after nine innings. With runners at first and second with one out in the eighth, Thompson struck out the next two batters. In the ninth, Thompson walked a pair of batters, but got a groundout to end the threat. He’d allow just five hits, but walked seven.
New Market also had baserunners in the ninth and 10th against Broadway reliever Brett Whiteman. Bucher led off the ninth with a single, but Whiteman got two strikeouts and a groundout.
Matt Moon led off the 10th with a double, but courtesy runner Matt House was cut down trying to go from second to third on Ritter’s one-out grounder to Ault. After Nick Goode walked, Whiteman got Thompson on a fly to center to end the inning.
With Pastel pitching with one out in the bottom of the 10th, DeLauter, who had homered three times in Game 2, received his fourth intentional walk of the game. With two outs, DeLauter was at third and raced home when catcher Moon couldn’t handle Pastel’s 1-1 pitch.
Bucher was the only batter in the game with more than one hit as the two teams had just five each. DeLauter, the league MVP, is batting .625 (5 for 8), with seven walks, three homers and six runs scored in the series.
Whiteman tossed four shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six. Riggleman went six innings, allowing three hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.
