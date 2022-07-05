Clarke County High School’s Darren “Fly” Lambert is The Winchester Star’s Softball Coach of the Year for the first time since taking over the program in 2020.
Lambert led the Eagles (18-6 overall, 10-4 Bull Run District) to a Region 2B semifinal berth.
Along the way, Clarke County swept Class 4 local rivals, defeating James Wood 4-1 and 9-2 in separate games and taking a doubleheader against Sherando 8-7 and 6-5.
The Eagles split a pair of regular-season games with eventual state finalist Page County, winning 9-1 at Grubbs Field in one clash. The two teams would battle again in the Region 2B semifinals. Clarke County came within three outs of advancing to state competition, but Page County rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 3-2. Madison Edwards, the Bull Run and Region 2B Player of the Year, seniors Abby Peace and Kacie Turner and sophomore Anna Hornbaker each were All-Bull Run District and Region 2B First Team selections.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Lambert: I think in my preseason interview I said my expectations were to win every time I step on the field. But, with the season that we had, we had a great season. We were very pleased with our season. We beat a lot of good softball teams, but my ultimate expectation is I want us to be the last team standing. We came up a little bit short against Page County in the regional semifinals and of course they went on to play in the state championship. I was a little down about losing that last game.
Q: Were there any adjustments you made during the season that you thought paid off?
Lambert: I think about three-quarters of the way through the season we hit a little wall. We weren’t hitting as well as we did earlier in the season. Coach [Eric] Hoggatt, he’s my “Hit Doctor.” He did a lot of work with the girls hitting-wise and we started hitting it a little bit better towards the end of the season. Again, we were facing some good pitchers at the end of the season. You weren’t going to put up a lot of runs against the pitchers that we were facing.
Q: Was there a game or two that you thought defined your season?
Lambert: Thinking back on the season, I really believe that the first three games of the season really catapulted us into the season that we had. Beating James Wood that first game of the season and then coming back the next day and sweeping the doubleheader at Sherando really gave the girls a lot of confidence to do what we did for the rest of the season. We had a good team coming into the season, but those three games really gave us the confidence to really get it going in the right direction.
Q: Were there some players who surprised you?
Lambert: Coach Hoggatt and I have talked about this a lot after the season was over. We brought three girls up from our JV team because we only had eight returning players from last year. One of those was a sophomore and my daughter Kendyl Lambert and the other two were freshmen Devin McDonald and Courtney Paskel. Those three young ladies stepped in at the beginning of the season. Coach Hoggatt and I knew we had to get them ready for the varsity level. They came in and never blinked an eye the whole season. They stepped in and faced the competition. Although their stats may have not been great, they never blinked one bit before the competition that they faced all year. They helped our team tremendously.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment of the season?
Lambert: It was most definitely the Page County game (in the regional semifinals). It was a tough game. We know every time we play Page County it’s going to be a tough game. They have a great program, year-in and year-out. But to be leading that game 2-1 pretty much most of the game and to lose it in the bottom of the seventh, it hurt. It stung a little bit. They won the game. We didn’t lose the game. They did what they had to do and hit in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.
Q: You lose multiple key seniors, what are your expectations for next season?
Lambert: My expectations are to win. Every time we take the field, we want to play fundamental softball and compete at a high level. Coach Hoggatt and I will be getting the girls in the gym this winter and start preparing for next season.
