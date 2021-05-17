Lots of new faces playing in new places.
That’s the theme for area softball this season.
Hit with big graduation losses even before last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, local squads suffered even more losses to graduation last spring.
That leaves many players learning on the job this season as they get their first taste of varsity experience. And with that, you’re never quite sure how games will play out.
“I’m not counting any wins before they happen,” said Sherando coach Clarence Smith last week prior to his team suffering a 10-9, 10-inning loss to Millbrook. “I do feel confident that we are the better team up here, but I don’t think that we are so good that we can bring our ‘C’ game and win a game. We’re going to have to be ready to play. I know that people are going to be giving their best shot to us.”
You can bet every area coach feels the same — there are no gimmes this season.
James Wood, the 2019 regular-season champion, lost three seniors, including pitcher Ivy Rosenberry who is having an outstanding freshman season at Virginia Tech.
With Rosenberry gone, James Wood (5-2, 4-1 district) has relied mostly on senior Jenna Burkhamer and freshman Cadence Rieg in the circle. Ellie Johnson won her only start against Jefferson (W.Va.).
The Colonels do have some experience in the infield with second baseman Olivia Miller and third baseman Laken Whipkey. Shortstop Sadie Kittoe, first baseman Izzy McKee and catcher Sydney Orndorff are new starters.
Caitlyn Shutts brings experience at center field. She’ll be flanked by Rieg and Brooklyn Davis, with Burkhamer also seeing time in the outfield. Johnson will get cuts at DP.
James Wood coach Todd Baker has liked what he’s seen from his lineup at the plate.
“We have just been hitting hard,” he said. “I can’t really single anybody out. It’s been No. 1 through the whole lineup that’s been hitting well.”
Despite losing six starters including three who were in the lineup as freshman, Sherando came out the gate with straight four wins before falling at Millbrook. The Warriors are 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the district.
Two newcomers have been swinging big bats thus far. Shortstop Madison Harris and left fielder Megan Harris have each belted three homers. Freshman pitcher Santanna Puller also has gone deep and third baseman Isabel Hall, who has verbally committed to Christopher Newport, has power, having belted four homers as a freshman in 2019.
Emma Chunta, an infield starter in 2019, is at second base. Anna Borst takes over behind the plate and Jessica Greene is at first base and also pitches. Center fielder Abby Vadnais and right fielder Makayla Campbell make up the rest of the outfield and infielder/catcher Tess Palmer is getting hacks at DP.
Puller, who beat the Colonels, and Greene have seen the bulk of the time in the circle.
Area coaches have been impressed with Millbrook’s improvement under first-year coach Jason Orr. The Pioneers, who lost three veteran starters to graduation, are 2-5 overall, 1-5 district. They start seven players (sophomores or freshmen) who had never played a varsity game before this season
Starting pitcher Emily Jeffries has given Sherando fits in a pair of starts. Other infield starters are: Jazmyne Scott (first base), Ashlyn Philyaw (second base), Alexis McFarland (shortstop) and Paige Flinchum (third base) and Mackenzie Edwards (catcher). Philyaw also pitches and Jeffries plays third when she isn’t in the circle.
Grace Badnek (center), Breanna Daggett (right) and Arizona Parkes (left) start in the outfield.
Handley (1-6, 0-6) is looking to scrap in the district.
Freshman Jenna Shull is getting most of the innings in the circle and she has a five-inning no-hitter against Park View to her credit. She’ll throw to freshman Macy Rinker and senior Haley Gaudet, who also plays third base. Rounding out the infield is Taylor Sublett (first base), Taylor Cannon (second base) and Laura Hogan (shortstop). Sara Blowers (center), Jessica Krupsky (right) and Bailey Cannon (left) are getting the majority of innings in the outfield.
“I’ve got a lot of young faces,” Handley coach David Stokes said. “We only have three seniors. I think like a lot of teams in the area, we’re really young.”
Stokes looks for the top of his order — Hogan, Sublett, Shull and Blowers — to carry the offense.
The district race will be tight. Fauquier, the defending tournament champ, is off to an unbeaten start and has a standout in the circle in Meghan Harrington. Kettle Run is also a challenger.
“It’s a tight conference,” Baker said. “Millbrook is definitely a much-improved team. Handley has improved. Us and Sherando are always right there. We don’t really know a lot about the Loudoun teams yet because we haven’t played any of them, but I know Kettle Run and Fauquier are going to be tough.”
Darren Lambert had waited since last spring to coach his first game for the Eagles. After battling the weather early, Clarke County is off to a 4-0 start.
Abby Peace will do the majority of the pitching for the Eagles. Freshman Anna Hornbaker will see time in the circle and Kacie Turner, who plays second base, has pitching experience.
Kiley Smallwood (first base), Madison Edwards (shortstop), Bella Stem (third base) and Haley Farmer (catcher) round out the infield. Kassie Rohrbach (first base) and Hornbaker (third base) will also see action.
Standout Alyssa Hoggatt (center) highlights the outfield. Ellie Taylor (left) and Campbell (right) flank Hoggatt. Ashley Morris and Brook Kirk also will see time in the outfield.
“We have a young, veteran team if that makes sense,” Lambert said. “Most of my juniors have been on the varsity squad since their freshmen years. … I feel pretty good about the team that we have as far as experience goes. Madison Edwards, she and Hornbaker have played an extensive amount of travel softball. I feel like we’re still pretty young, but we have a lot of experience.”
Lambert sees Page County and East Rockingham as the other contenders for the Bull Run crown.
James WoodCoach: Todd Baker
2019 record: 16-6 overall, 10-2 Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champion
Key losses: Ivy Rosenberry, Afton Sykes, Mackenzie McCarty
Top returners: Olivia Miller (Sr., 2B), Jenna Burkhamer (Sr., P/OF), Laken Whipkey (Jr., P/IF), Caitlyn Shutts (Jr., OF).
Top newcomers: Sydney Orndorff (So., C), Izzy McKee (So., IF), Sadie Kittoe (So., IF), Cadence Rieg (Fr., P/OF)
Baker’s outlook: “As long as we play the game the right way and the way we’re capable of playing, we’re going to win a lot of games. We’re young at a lot of positions, but they are very talented also. We’re just going to try to grow as a team and finish this out and see when the smokes settles see where everybody is at.”
Next game: Today at Fauquier
SherandoCoach: Clarence Smith, ninth season
2019 record: 13-9 overall, 9-3 Class Northwestern District
Key losses: Blake Conner, Jazmyn Long, Veronika Lord, Faith Salyers, Lauren Smith, Sierra Strosnider
Top returners: Makayla Campbell (So., OF); Emma Chunta (Jr., IF/P), Jessica Greene (So., P/IF), Isabel Hall (Jr., IF), Madison Harris (So., IF); Tess Palmer (Jr., C/IF)
Top newcomers: Anna Borst (Fr., C); Kayla Hammond (Jr., OF); Meghan Harris (Jr., OF); Jaeda Long (So., IF); Santanna Puller (Fr., P); Abbie Schellhammer (Jr., IF); Abby Vadnais (Fr., OF)
Smith’s outlook: “We’re ambitious. We’re trying to come out, not just out of the Top 2, but get into this regional play. Why not? I understand that Fauquier [pitcher] is pretty good. We’ve seen Liberty and Culpeper so far. I understand that the Kettle Run kid is good and know that James Wood will be ready for us the next time around. We had trouble with the Millbrook kid. But at the end of the day … why not be ambitious.”
Next game: Today vs. Kettle Run
MillbrookCoach: Jason Orr, first year
Last season: 2-17 overall, 1-11 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Sophie Pell, Madison Edwards, Emma Badnek
Top returners: Zoe Crowl (Sr., OF), Braelyn Carey (Sr., OF), Ashlyn Philyaw (Jr., P/SS2B), Breanna Daggett (Jr., OF), Page Flinchum (Jr., P/3B/2B)
Top Newcomers: Grace Badnek (So., CF), Mackenzie Edwards (So., C), Emily Jeffries (So., P/3B), Jazmyne Scott (So., 1B), Alexis McFarland (Fr., SS/2B), Arizona Parkes (Fr., 2B/OF), Emma Gressley (Fr., OF).
Next game: Today vs. Handley
HandleyCoach: David Stokes
2019 record: 5-16 overall, 1-11 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Logan Krupsky, Izzy Mommono
Top returners: Sara Blowers (Jr., P/OF), Talley Sublett (Jr., 1B)
Top newcomers: Jenna Shull (Fr., P/3B), Macy Rinker (Fr., C), Keagan Hendrix (Jr., P).
Stokes’ outlook: “I’m really excited about some young faces. Jenna Shull and Macy Rinker are both freshman and it’s going to be fun to watch those guys grow together. I’m hoping that [our team] learn to communicate sooner rather than later and they grow together like a team should. If I had to pinpoint [things] that I’m hoping for this year is learning, being a part of the program and to keep it going in the right direction.”
Next game: Today at Millbrook
Clarke CountyCoach: Darren Lambert, first season
2019 record: 6-15 overall, 4-6 Bull Run District
Key losses: Kiley Ramey, Chloe Unger, Hannah Trenary
Top returners: Alyssa Hoggatt (Sr. OF), Abby Peace (Jr., P), Kacie Turner (Jr., IF/P).
Top newcomers: Madison Edwards (So., IF), Anna Hornbaker (Fr., P), Campbell Paskel (So., OF), Kassie Rohrbach (Jr., IF).
Lambert’s outlook: “I feel like if we play our game we can compete with anybody at the top. … I feel pretty good going into the season once we get rolling here. [Our defense], that’s always the key not giving up extra outs throughout the game. Playing solid defense is going to win us a lot of games. I feel like Peace has improved with her pitching. Hornbaker with her backing [Peace] up, her velocity has gotten better and she has added a few more pitches to her repertoire. I think she will be a factor for us this year also.”
Next game: Friday vs. Rappahannock County
