You’d expect a softball player that hit .580 and got on base nearly 65 percent of the time to be known for her offensive prowess.
But for Clarke County High School shortstop Madison Edwards, it’s her glove and cannon arm that define her game.
She’ll be the first one to tell you that her defense is the big reason why she’s already verbally committed to a scholarship offer to James Madison University, which made the Women’s College World Series in 2021.
And it’s that defense coupled with her gaudy offensive numbers that earned the junior numerous accolades this past season, including The Winchester Star’s Softball Player of the Year.
Edwards, the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year, has made the difficult play look routine and rarely misplays anything that’s normal.
“I’ve always liked defense more than I have hitting,” said Edwards. “I have a lot more confidence in the field than I do have hitting. In high school ball, it probably doesn’t seem that way, but defense has always been something that has come naturally to me. My dad [Mike] and I, even when we’re at home we’ll play around with little fielding drills.”
Those drills don’t end at home. Eagles coach Darren Lambert says he teases and competes with Edwards in practice. And Lambert has found that Edwards not only fields the ball well, but she has a great sense of where it might go off the bat.
“She takes it serious with her glovework and her sense of positioning herself on the field for each batter,” Lambert said. “I might look out there and I need to tell her to move to a spot and she’s already there. She studies each batter and knows where to position herself on the field. She is just a smart, smart defensive and offensive player.”
What makes a good shortstop?
“I think you have to be athletic, but you have to know the game well,” Edwards said. “Playing shortstop, you kind of run the field a little bit. With where the ball goes, you have to know what to do with it. I think having knowledge of the game is a really big part of playing shortstop.”
With one trip through the opposing lineup and knowing how Eagles ace Abby Peace attacked hitters, Edwards felt she could gain an edge that could make the difference between an out or a hit.
“I have a really good memory of where they hit the ball and what pitches they are,” Edwards said. “After one pitch of an at-bat, I can see if they are late on it and I will take one step left or right to where they are going. Knowing what Abby throws during games really helps me see the way to move by how she was going to throw the ball to them. I think I have really good instinct on where the ball is going to go, too.
“Defense wins games,” Edwards added. “I’ve always thought that. If the other team doesn’t score, you can’t lose. I think defense is a really important part of my game.”
Edwards began playing Little League baseball until switching over to softball around age 9. Baseball had a big part of her development as an athlete because her brother (also Mike) was a standout player for the Eagles, who like his sister would be voted Second Team All-State as a junior (2019).
“I think what got me into the sport more was my brother because I was always at the baseball fields because of him,” Edwards said. “I think my brother is who got me into the sport and my dad has coached me through it.”
And is evidenced by her numbers, she is having resounding success.
At the plate, she led the area in average (.580), runs (41), on-base percentage (.649) and was second with 16 stolen bases. The numbers are very similar to her sophomore season (which was abbreviated by COVID-19 scheduling) in which she led the area in batting average (.591) and runs (24).
While she prefers to play defense, that doesn’t mean Edwards doesn’t put in many hours on her batting stroke and approach at the plate.
“She works hard it,” Lambert said. “We practice an hour-and-a-half to two hours every day. She gets her stuff and she leaves and meets her dad in the park every day almost for extra batting practice. She’s a great athlete, but she puts the time in. She tells me she hits balls in her garage into the net before coming to school.”
Edwards credits her father for helping her hone her game.
“Growing up he has always been like my personal coach,” she said. “He and I spend hours every week together at the park just practicing. It’s something we’ve bonded over since I was a little kid. He’s always been there and he’s the one who got me to take the sport seriously.”
And there’s no doubt that Edwards wants her team to win. When the game is finished, you’ll rarely see Edwards with a clean uniform.
“When she is on the field, it would be hard to find another young lady that is going to compete harder than her,” Lambert said. “She wants to do well. She wants the team to do well and she will do anything out on the field to make that happen.”
The competition is what makes Edwards love the game and drives her to improve.
“It’s a game of failure and you’re never going to be perfect at it,” she said. “I think working toward that has never made me want to stop working. I think that’s what makes me the softball player I am — how competitive I am. I hate losing. I think that has driven me to be the best player I can possibly be.”
It certainly attracted the attention of James Madison coach Lauren LaPorte and her associate head coach Jennifer Herzig. The Dukes, especially Herzig who has spent 10 seasons as a hitting coach, have had the opportunity to see Edwards from a young age. JMU came calling on the first day it could contact recruits last fall.
“I was expecting to maybe talk to them, but I wasn’t expecting as much as I got on Sept. 1,” Edwards recalled. “JMU has always been one of my top schools since I was a little kid. They were the first softball camp I’ve ever been to. They’ve always been a big school where I’ve been looking to go. The coach, the coaching staff, just the campus in general and the family history of going to JMU, it’s always been a dream of mine.”
Edwards admits there’s a little bit of pressure of playing with the tag of being a Division I recruit, but she’s learned to deal with any criticism.
“I think a lot of people expect a lot from me now that I have committed and if I play bad they will go, ‘Oh, how is she committed there?,’” Edwards said. “I think me being committed has given me confidence to where it doesn’t matter what they are saying and as long as my coaches believe in me.”
Lambert says he’s seen no difference in Edwards since she’s made her college choice.
“I think it took a little bit of pressure off of her, but she’s a competitor,” he said. “On the field, she wants to win. I don’t think going to JMU or to a D-III school would change her mentality on wanting to win and then competing.”
In fact, when asked to asses her season Edwards brought up a failure rather than her many successes. In the Eagles’ 3-2 loss to Page County in the Region 2B semifinals, Edwards had a chance to help Clarke County expand on a 2-1 lead. Page County would score twice in the bottom of the seventh to win the contest and later advanced all of the way to the state title game.
“I think I played well, but I wish I could have done more in the last game,” she said. “I came up with the bases loaded and one out and I got out. I was hoping to get a hit to knock in a couple of extra runs.”
When she’s not trekking around the country with her travel softball team (she played in Denver last week), Edwards likes to travel more with her family, hitting the beach or taking in a Baltimore Orioles or Washington Commanders game.
But she’ll be hard at work trying to perfect several parts of her game before one final season with the Eagles and moving on with the Dukes.
“I want to work on being a better leader because next year we are going to lose some of the bigger leaders on our team,” Edwards said. “Next year I’m going to have to step up a little more.”
And while she earned her share of accolades this season, she’d trade them in in a second.
“I think they’re pretty cool, but I would have much rather gone farther in states,” she said.
Lambert certainly is looking forward to one more year with Edwards. “I’ve been around Madison all of my life,” he said. “I’m friends with her parents and I’ve watched the young lady grow from a small kid. Just spending time with her, let alone on the softball field, is a great pleasure for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.