WINCHESTER — Zach Harrell said he’s had a plan for sophomore guard Quincy Dinges all season.
After the Christmas break, it was time to implement that strategy which yielded excellent results on Tuesday night against Class 4 Northwestern District foe Sherando.
In just his second varsity appearance, Dinges scored a game-high 15 points and led four Judges in double figures as they rolled to their first district win with a 61-51 victory against the Warriors at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Dinges nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the opening two minutes, the first giving Handley (3-7, 1-2) a lead it would never lose.
“My plan with him all along was to start him off with the JV because the missing piece for Quincy was confidence,” Harrell said. “I wanted him to develop confidence. The plan was to bring him up for the Governors Challenge (a tournament scheduled for Dec. 28 that was cancelled) and then have him be up for the rest of the season. The way he played tonight shows you why that was the plan.”
Certainly, Dinges’ play caught the attention of the Warriors, whose only lead came after the opening basket.
“Handley shot the ball extremely well,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said. “The new kid made a difference for them. He did quite a few nice things for them.”
Maybe the only thing that didn’t go to plan was Dinges’ first shot, a 3-pointer that was banked in from the right side of the key.
“It felt good,” Dinges said to make his first shot. “I thought I was going to miss it and it hit the backboard.”
His next one was a swish from well beyond the top of the key and helped set the tone for the Judges, who would force six turnovers in taking a 21-12 lead after one quarter.
“He’s brought a lot,” said Handley senior Jacob Duffy of his new teammate. “He’s definitely one of our best shooters. He’s always been, even when he was on JV. You could tell he was a good shooter. For him coming up and making those first two threes of the game, that really helped us out. It brought energy. He brought a lot to the game today.”
The Judges’ energy translated into numerous turnovers for the Warriors (5-6, 2-1). Sherando didn’t shoot poorly early on, but the Warriors made mistakes and Handley took advantage with transition baskets.
“When you have energy and do well on offense, that makes defense so much easier,” said Duffy.
“I thought our guys played hard, but we made some mental mistakes that really cost us at times,” Williams said of the turnovers.
Emerson Fusco, who banked in a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, ended the first half with a conventional 3-point play to push the lead to 35-22 at the break.
The margin grew to 48-33 after three quarters and when Dinges, Fusco and Tavon Long scored to open the fourth period, Handley's lead ballooned to 54-33 with just over six minutes remaining.
With the outcome basically decided, Sherando didn’t quit. The Warriors would eventually whittle the margin down to 59-51 on a 3-pointer by Trey Williams with 6.6 seconds left.
Lezare Adingono, who had eight points in the final quarter, and Kellen Tyson led Sherando with 12 points each.
“We had a nice little fight there at the end and tried to close it to single digits,” Garland Williams said. “But, we’ve got to be better.”
The triumph was especially big for the Judges, who won just one of eight starts in December.
“December was not a good month for us,” Duffy said. “Starting January and getting a win like this against Sherando, it feels good.”
Harrell said his plan was for his team to be challenged in non-conference play. Harrell believes several of those foes, whom the Judges played tough, will make deep postseason runs.
“The goal of that all was to start January they way we started it out,” said Harrell, who was without a pair of starters on Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocols. “The time to win is in January and February. I’m just happy for them for staying positive … Wins have been hard to come by this year.”
Fusco (14), Duffy (13) and Long (10) also joined Dinges in double figures .
“It feels good, especially as a sophomore coming out and dropping 15 points like that,” Dinges said. “That was special for me.”
Harrell was especially pleased with Long, who seemed to be in the right place often and responded with key steals, rebounds and assists.
“Tavon played exactly tonight how we’ve always needed him to play,” Harrell said. “When the game hits a certain point, that’s when he gets a steal. When no one is rebounding the ball, as a guard he goes down and grabs it. When we are having a drought scoring, he finds a way to get one by attacking the basket.”
Neither team gets much time to rest. Sherando was to face Skyline on Wednesday, while Handley travels to Broadway. The two teams are back in Northwestern District action on Friday as Sherando travels to Millbrook and the Judges will host James Wood.
