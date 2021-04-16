WINCHESTER — Some football players just have a knack for doing big things or being in the right place at the right time.
Though he is just a sophomore, Sherando’s Gavyn Blye is developing that reputation.
On Thursday, Blye picked off two passes and recovered a fumble on defense and on offense he rushed for a pair of second-half scores as the Warriors pulled away for a 30-7 victory over Millbrook.
Dylan Rodeffer passed for 226 yards and hit A.J. Santiago with a 28-yard scoring strike on fourth down as the Warriors (3-0) completed a sweep of two games against the Pioneers (1-2).
Blye is off to an outstanding start to his young football career. The running back/defensive back now leads the Warriors with five touchdowns in just 17 rushing attempts. His two interceptions were the team’s first of the season.
“He’s just a game-changer, man,” Rodeffer said of Blye. “His energy that he brings to us, he’s supporting everyone on the field. No matter what it is, he’s always there patting your back saying that he’s got your back. And for him to score two touchdowns and get two interceptions, it just shows the way he can change the game. … He’s everywhere. He’s really stepping up and just playing football. He knows how to play football and he’s doing it really well.”
Sherando coach Bill Hall says Blye reminds him a lot of one of the Warriors’ all-time, multi-sport greats who went on to star at Christopher Newport.
“He’s just a player,” Hall said of Blye. “He’s a basketball player, but he’s really savvy. I’ve never said this but he reminds me of Taylor Loudan which is the highest compliment that you can give somebody. Obviously, he’s a young version of that, but he has some savvy to him. He’s very instinctual. He makes moves naturally and as he matures and gets bigger, faster and stronger you can see the potential there. Obviously, that’s why he starts as a sophomore for us.”
Blye said his big night on defense was more a reflection on the guys up front who were hounding Pioneers quarterback Detric Brown, who threw for 305 yards in the Warriors’ 31-17 win in the season-opener. Linebacker Keli Lawson had 15 tackles (nine solo), including 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
“It was really just getting pressure on the quarterback,” Blye said. “That set up our secondary, getting picks and making stops.”
Both defenses came out making big hits and big plays early in the contest, played on a cool evening with the wind blowing hard toward the right end zone.
Neither team scored in the first quarter and midway through the second Sherando led 3-0 on Jack Hendren’s 30-yard field goal.
But on the ensuing Millbrook series, Blye recovered a fumble at the Warriors’ 39. Rodeffer started the drive with a 26-yard strike to Zach Symons, but three plays later the Warriors faced fourth-and-3 from the Pioneers 28.
Rodeffer then deftly faked a handoff to Cameron Sullivan that fooled the Millbrook secondary and Santiago was wide open behind the defensive backs in the end zone. Rodeffer lofted a pass that fluttered into the wind, but found the mark. The extra point was missed and the Warriors led 9-0 with 4:55 left in the half.
“With the way the play developed, I knew it was there and I was glad it was there to really get things going for us,” said Rodeffer, who was 21 of 29 with an interception in the contest. “He was so far down there and with the wind coming against us, I was hoping I could get it there to him and I did.”
“We felt like they were doing so much force action that we had that at any time we wanted it,” Hall said. “We took a couple of different shots at it. … I thought it was a bit risky, but I thought this is what these guys need. I thought it was a great call at a great time.”
The Warriors would also get a break before the half. On a Sherando punt with about a minute left, the wind knocked the ball down. Racing up to try to make a fair catch, the Millbrook returner appeared to whiff on an attempt to make a fair catch, but the officials ruled that he had touched the ball and the Warriors recovered.
Sherando then needed just five plays and 44 seconds to cover 55 yards. Sullivan’s three-yard run with 12 seconds left made the score 16-0 at the half.
Millbrook wasn’t out of it yet after the break. The Pioneers forced a three-and-out, then turned to running back Diante Ball. The senior carried on all five plays of a 70-yard march, bursting through a hole on the left side for a 24-yard TD run to make it 16-7.
“I thought Diante really played well,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of Ball, who rushed for 164 yards on 24 carries. “He stepped up as a leader and I thought he played with all heart. When you have leaders step up like that, it breeds success to the people that are around them. He does that. He’s just a natural born leader. … It’s impressive how everyone reacts to what he does.”
The Pioneers had a chance to get another three-and-out, but Rodeffer hit Lawson for 11 yards on third-and-10. The 66-yard march, highlighted by a short pitch and a 37-yard run by Santiago, concluded with Blye’s two-yard score that pushed the lead back to 23-7.
“It definitely stopped their momentum,” Rodeffer said of the drive. “I think [the third-down play] meant a lot because Keli made a terrific play and really got things sparked for us. It said, ‘Look we’re not letting these guys get back in this game.’ That’s what we did.”
“When they responded and scored in the second half, we turned around and responded right away,” Hall said. “What’s been consistent the whole year is that any time we’ve been challenged, our kids have responded which I think says a lot about our guys. You can see the potential there with some of the weapons how explosive they can be.”
The Warriors put the game away with a 13-play, 69-yard march that took up a big chunk of the final quarter. Aydan Willis bulled for 29 yards on five carries in the drive, which was capped by Blye’s sweep around the left side for a TD with 7:40 remaining.
“It was just good blocking,” Blye said of the TD run. “When you can get in the end zone untouched, that’s always good.”
Millbrook, which gave up 309 rushing yards in the first meeting, held Sherando to 151 in the second matchup.
“I thought our defense played really well against the run,” Haymore said. “I thought our linebackers filled the right spots. I thought our defensive line did exactly what we wanted them to do. I thought our game plan was executed very well.”
The difference came in the passing game as Rodeffer improved by nearly 200 yards from his 31 yards passing in the windy opener.
“We were very versatile,” Rodeffer said of Thursday's game. “Our run game was dominant and our passing game was dominant when it was there. We just competed all of the way around.”
While the scoreboard may not have truly showed it, Haymore said his club "100 percent" showed improvement.
“I’m proud of every single one of the players,” Haymore said. “… I think our kids played hard. They played for the seniors. I think we did a really good job on the things we installed. Our defense played really well. When you play hard, you improve in everything that you do. It’s not that we didn’t play hard in the last games, but you could really see it tonight.”
The Warriors next host James Wood, which has yet to play, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Pioneers will travel to James Wood on April 27.
