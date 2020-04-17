WINCHESTER — A first-ever home tournament highlights the Shenandoah University volleyball schedule, which was announced Friday by Coach Kent Clayberg.
Clayberg, who was 9-19 overall and 3-9 ODAC in his first season last fall, has 12 home contests over nine dates.
After opening Sept. 1 against Goucher, the Hornets welcome Gallaudet, Cedar Crest, Allegheny, and Penn State–Altoona in the first-ever Shenandoah Classic on Sept. 4 and 5. SU faces Gallaudet at 4 p.m. on the opening day and PSU-Altoona at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5.
SU also hosts: Randolph-Macon (Sept. 16), Hollins (Sept. 26), Randolph (Sept. 26), Washington & Lee (Sept. 30), Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 6), Roanoke (Oct. 28) and Lancaster Bible (Oct. 30, Senior Day).
SU plays three times at the Susquehanna Classic on Sept. 11 (against Stockton) and Sept. 12 (Salisbury and Susquehanna). The Hornets are at Bridgewater (Sept. 19, in a tri-match that includes Averett), Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 3, in a tri-match that includes Southern Virginia), Mary Baldwin (Oct. 14), Lynchburg (Oct. 17, in a tri-match that includes Emory & Henry), Ferrum (Oct. 23) and Guilford (Oct. 24).
“The squad is very excited to host the tournament on the opening weekend of the season,” Clayberg said. “It should be a great two days of volleyball with non-stop action on the two courts. Our student-athletes are focused on doing everything in their power to be prepared to return to school and the court. They are very much looking forward to that day.”
NASCAR postpones Martinsville raceCHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway, which is under a stay-at-home order into June.
NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It listed Martinsville as its first race to resume but acknowledged Friday it will not be able to hold the event.
NASCAR said it is still committed to running all 36 Cup Series races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.
NASCAR has privately given teams a revised schedule in which racing would return with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. The revisions call for some weeknight races and doubleheaders through the summer.
Teammates go first in WNBA draftNEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday night, going to the New York Liberty in an Oregon sweep of the top two picks.
Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ionescu was one of three first round picks for New York, which also had Nos. 9 and 12.
Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It’s the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program.
Other first-round picks were: 3. Lauren Cox (Baylor) to Indiana; 4. Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M) to Atlanta; 5. Bella Alarie (Princeton) to Dallas; 6. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (South Carolina) to Minnesota; 7. Tyasha Harris (South Carolina) to Dallas; 8. Ruthy Hebard (Oregon) to Chicago; 9. Megan Walker (Connecticut) to New York; 10. Jocelyn Willoughby (Virginia) to Phoenix; 11. Kitija Laksa (Latvia) to Seattle; 12. Jazmine Jones (Louisville) to New York.
MLS pushes back start, may cut salariesMajor League Soccer is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8 and says it is also discussing possible salary cuts with the players’ union.
Teams had played two matches before the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league had been looking at possibly resuming play in mid-May. The league would still like to play a full season.
MLS also said it is exploring possible “changes to player compensation” because of the financial hit the league and teams are facing.
The Major League Soccer Players’ Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Possible salary cuts of as much as 50% for some players were first reported by ESPN, which cited sources. But those cuts would only kick in if games or the season were canceled.
NBA players to see salaries slashedNBA players will see 25% of their paychecks taken out starting May 15, the first direct hit to their salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was finalized Friday in a board of governors meeting and was done in concert with the National Basketball Players Association.
Players will be paid in full on May 1. The cutback in salary has been expected for some time in response to the NBA’s shutdown that started March 11, and has no end in sight. The regular season would have ended Wednesday, and 259 games have yet to be played — but none have been officially called off yet.
San Diego St. star enters NBA draftSAN DIEGO — Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, will forego his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA draft.
Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title and a No. 6 ranking.
Flynn averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He failed to score in double digits in only one game.
UNC’s White to test NBA draftCHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft.
Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill, though he had said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-3 Anthony — son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony — averaged a team-high 18.5 points, but the Tar Heels (14-19) suffered the first losing season in head coach Roy Williams’ Hall of Fame career.
Second high school player opts to skip college
NEW YORK — Isaiah Todd has become the second player to jump from high school to the G League this week, signing with the league with the intent of joining its new elite program.
Todd’s signing was announced Friday, one day after Jalen Green became the first in the program. Todd was a highly recruiting forward at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. He was a McDonald’s All-American.
Todd had committed to play college basketball at Michigan.
Patriots re-sign defensive lineman Butler
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots re-signed restricted free-agent defensive lineman Adam Butler on Friday.
The move adds some stability to the line following the departure of defensive tackle Danny Shelton to Detroit during free agency.
Butler has spent the past three seasons in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s appeared in 48 regular-season games with eight starts, making 62 tackles and 11 sacks.
He had a career-high 26 tackles and six sacks in 2019.
