WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University indoor and outdoor track & field coach Andy Marrocco announced the 2020-21 schedules for his four programs Friday.
Marrocco, who led his Hornets to a pair of top-five finishes at the 2020 ODAC Indoor Championships, has two home meets at the Wilkins Center for the indoor season: the third annual Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational (Jan. 10) and the South Region Qualifier & Multi (March 5-6).
Away meets are: the Bast-Cregger at Roanoke College (Dec. 5), Christopher Newport Winter Opener (Dec. 6), VMI’s Keydet Invitational (Jan. 15-16), Collegeville (Pa.) Classic (Jan. 23), SPIRE Midwest Invitational in Geneva, Ohio (Jan. 29-30), Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College (Jan. 30), Ithaca College Bomber Invitational (Feb. 6) and VMI Winter Relays (Feb. 12-13).
The ODAC Championships will be held Feb. 27-28 in Salem.
Running concurrently with the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships March 12-13, the outdoor season kicks off with the Spring Break Invitational hosted by Coastal Carolina University.
SU also will be at Washington & Lee (March 19), Christopher Newport (March 27), William & Mary (April 1-3) and Mary Washington (April 1-3). The ODAC Outdoor Championships are April 23-24 in Lynchburg.
Following those championships, select athletes will compete at Liberty (May 5), University, the University of Mount Olive (May 14-16) and Swarthmore College (May 17) in a bid to post NCAA qualifying times/distances ahead of the NCAA Outdoor Championships (May 27-29) in Greensboro, N.C.
