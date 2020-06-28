NEW MARKET — Frankie Ritter’s infield hit plated the winning runs in the seventh inning as New Market opened its Rockingham County Baseball League season with a 5-3 victory over Elkton on Saturday at Rebel Paark.
The Shockers, who have a roster filled with players that have local and Shenandoah University ties, trailed 3-2 heading into the seventh, but scored three times to take the lead.
Matt Moon walked to open the inning and was replaced by pinch-runner Haden Madagan, who moved up on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Luke Estep walked and then swiped second to put two runners in scoring position. Ritter followed with an infield single to drive in Madagan and Estep scored on an error on the play. Ritter then moved to second on a wild pitch, swiped third and scored on Pearce Bucher’s one-out sacrifice fly.
Michael Prosperi, who pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win, led off a dominant performance by the New Market bullpen. Prosperi, Cade Templeton and CJ Morton (save) each threw a hitless inning with two strikeouts.
Starter Darrell Thompson fanned 10 batters over the first six innings. He allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and walked one.
Ritter, who drove in a run with a third-inning single, and Moon, who had an RBI single in the fourth, had two hits apiece.
