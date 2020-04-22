WINCHESTER — Seven Shenandoah University track & field athletes were recognized by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors and named to the College Division All-State Track & Field All-State Team in selections announced this week.
Sprinter Elijah Morton, the first SU male to qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, along with the women’s distance medley relay team consisting of Whitney Anderson, Delia Mack, Ariana Williams, and Emily Miller, were first team selections. Sprinter Miles Moore and jumper Jason White both earned second team honors.
Morton, a senior, was named second team All-ODAC in the 60 meters. His best time of 6.90 seconds earned him USTFCCCA All-Region honors.
The distance medley relay squad had the second-fastest time in the region (12:54.23) in winning the ODAC championship. The championship performance also earned Anderson (So.), Mack (Sr.), Williams (So.) and Miller (Sr.) All-Region honors from the USTFCCCA.
Moore, a freshman, placed second in the 200 at the ODAC Indoor Championships. His season-best time of 22.10 seconds at the SPIRE Midwest Invitational earned him USTFCCCA All-Region honors.
White, a junior, set a program record in the triple jump with a leap of 14.90 meters (48 feet, 10.6 inches) at the Bomber Invitational. He also earned USTFCCCA All-Region accolades.
Irish coach McGraw abruptly retiresNotre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw abruptly retired Wednesday after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons.
The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.
“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement.
McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.
Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over Notre Dame. Ivey stepped away this past year to join the Memphis Grizzlies staff after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.
The Irish are coming off a rare down season as the young, inexperienced team went 13-18 in the program’s first losing season since 1991-92.
Gronkowski ready to play with BradyTAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski planted the seed for a NFL comeback when he played catch with Tom Brady two months ago.
He told the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback he was getting an itch to play again if the “right opportunity” presented itself. Brady, on the verge of becoming a free agent and signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was more than intrigued.
“We had a little conversation. There was no pressure on either side. We actually got together just to throw the football,” Gronkowski recalled Wednesday, a day after the Bucs completed a trade to acquire the four-time All-Pro tight end from the New England Patriots.
“We rarely talked about what his decision was going to be or where I’m at. But we did talk about ... I’m kind of getting that fire underneath me again. I told him I’m definitely interested in the decision you make and ... even if you go back to the Patriots ... there’s a possible chance I will definitely love to reconnect,” Gronkowski added. “That’s where the conversation started ... and he was fired up.’’
The Bucs sent a fourth-round pick — No. 139 overall — to the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round selection (No. 241) and Gronkowski, who retired 13 months ago after nine seasons and winning three Super Bowl rings with New England.
Harvin to attempt NFL comebackGAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker.
“It’s destiny,” Harvin told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “There’s always been something to stop me coming back. But things started slowly leading back to football and the desire started coming back.”
The biggest step came after hip surgery last August. Doctors found a blockage he said may have been there since high school.
After four productive seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings traded him to Seattle for a trio of picks. He was limited to six games over two years with the Seahawks, who shipped him to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2014 season. Harvin played his final two years (2015-16) in Buffalo, where he caught 21 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.
Harvin has 4,026 yards receiving, 927 yards rushing and 32 total touchdowns in 75 NFL games.
Federer wants one tour for men, women
Roger Federer used a string of tweets Wednesday to call for the merger of the governing bodies for the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours, sparking a conversation among players and fans.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s comments drew plenty of support, including from rival Rafael Nadal and 12-time major singles champion Billie Jean King, who founded the WTA and has long said men and women should share one tour.
“Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote, leading to a flurry of responses online.
The professional era in tennis started in 1968, and the ATP was founded in 1972, running the men’s game since. The women’s WTA began a year later.
XFL commissioner sues league owner
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut, alleges the commissioner received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment on April 9, four days before the football league filed for bankruptcy protection.
Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a long-time football executive, alleges McMahon breached their contract. Luck is seeking monetary damages, the amount of which has been redacted from public copies of the lawsuit, along with terms of Luck’s contract.
