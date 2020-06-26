WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women's lacrosse coach Lindsey Lutz announced her program's 2021 schedule Friday.
Lutz, who led the Hornets to seven straight wins before the 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has eight home games in the coming spring.
The Hornets open their home slate on Feb. 20 against Widener. Other home games are: McDaniel (Feb. 24), Goucher (Feb. 27) and Mary Washington (March 3), Washington & Lee (March 31), Roanoke (April 10), Randolph (April (17), and Lynchburg (April 24, Senior Day).
SU begins its season at Christopher Newport (Feb. 13). Other road clashes are: St. Mary's (March 6), Meredith College (March 9), Ferrum (March 11), Bridgewater (March 20), Virginia Wesleyan (March 27), Randolph-Macon (April 14) and Eastern Mennonite (April 21).
"We had a great start to the 2020 season," Lutz said in a news release. "I know our returnees can't wait to return to campus and get back on the field. We want to finish what we started this past spring."
Blue Jays still deciding on training site
TORONTO — Less than a week before Major League baseball teams resume training on July 1, the Toronto Blue Jays still haven’t been able to tell their players where to show up.
“Sometime over the weekend, we’ll get them on their way and tell them where to report,” Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said on a conference call Friday. “We are obviously working on an accelerated time frame and we need to make a decision very soon.”
After spending weeks working on a “dual scenario” for their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida prompted the Blue Jays to petition the Canadian government to let players cross the closed U.S.-Canada border to safely prepare for the upcoming season.
Belmont winner has stud deal in Kentucky
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Belmont winner Tiz the Law will stand at Coolmoore America’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky when his racing career is over.
The 3-year-old colt will continue to be owned by Sackatoga Stable while he races. Tiz the Law has won five of six career starts, including last week’s Belmont Stakes that opened the reconfigured Triple Crown series. His next scheduled start is the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 8.
Tiz the Law will eventually join Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify at Ashford Stud.
Tennessee planning on fans for football
Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 is based on the Volunteers having fans in the stands for the upcoming football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues.
Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee, said Friday reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a “significant impact" on the budget.
“But we are financially prepared to withstand any significant problem,” Boyd said.
The Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the athletics budget unanimously Friday along with the rest of the university's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Volunteers expect to collect and spend $129.5 million on athletics. That's down from the $139.6 million budgeted for the fiscal year ending Tuesday.
Oregon-Oregon state change name of game
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.
Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name "represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”
“While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history,” Ray said in a statement. “That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake."
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name. “We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War,” Mullins said in a statement.
Indy 500 to be held with half the fans
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that total.
“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50%, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures.”
