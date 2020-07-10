WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University softball team will host 11 doubleheaders as coach Courtney Moyer announced the program’s 2021 schedule Friday.
Moyer, who led the Hornets to a 7-5 mark before the season was cut short in March by the COVID-19 pandemic, will open the coming season on Feb. 20 and 21 with back-to-back doubleheaders against Alvernia and Defiance at Rotary Field.
Other home doubleheaders include: Misericordia (Feb. 27), Marietta (Feb. 28), Southern Virginia (March 5), Juniata (March 10), Lynchburg (March 27), Guilford (April 3), Emory & Henry (April 10), Ferrum (April 11, Senior Day) and Eastern Mennonite (April 14).
SU has doubleheaders on the road at Mary Washington (March 13), Mary Baldwin (March 18), Gettysburg (March 20), Roanoke (March 28), Bridgewater (March 31), Randolph-Macon (April 17), Randolph (April 20) and Virginia Wesleyan (April 24).
“We had a great run last spring to finish the year on a seven-game winning streak,” Moyer said in a news release. “The women really started to find themselves and were improving every day. We want to continue that momentum through our fall season and into next spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.