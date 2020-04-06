Shenandoah University senior Jordan Sondrol was named a second team selection to the Virginia State Sports Information Directors College Division All-State Women's Basketball squad that announced Monday by the organization.
The Waynesboro native averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Hornets, who finished 16-10 overall, 12-6 in the ODAC. Sondrol, a first team All-ODAC selection, also was second in the league by shooting 87.9 percent from the foul line.
During the season, Sondrol became the 20th woman in program history to surpass 1,000 career points. For her career, Sondrol had 1,266 points, finished with an 11.6 scoring average and made 86.9 percent of her free throws.
Randolph-Macon's Kelly Williams was named Player of the Year, while Christopher Newport's Anaya Simmon was Rookie of the Year and Bill Broderick was Coach of the Year.
Tigers' Hall of Famer Kaline dies at 85
DETROIT — Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” died Monday. He was 85.
John Morad, a friend of Kaline's, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who spoke first to the Detroit Free Press, said he'd been in contact with Kaline's son. No cause of death was given.
Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 batting average. The right fielder was a 15-time All-Star, won 10 Gold Gloves and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.
Kaline never hit 30 home runs in a season and topped the 100-RBI mark only three times, but his overall consistency at the plate and his exceptional fielding and throwing put him among the top AL outfielders.
Kaline finished his career with 3,007 hits and 399 home runs (what would have been No. 400 was lost to a rainout). He scored over 1,600 runs and drove in nearly that many. He got his 3,000th hit back in Baltimore, slicing a double down the right field line in September 1974, his final season.
Kaline hit .379 in the Tigers’ victory over St. Louis in the 1968 World Series, when Detroit rallied from a 3-1 deficit.
NFL draft to be held in virtual format
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.
“We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC [a group of league executives],” Goodell wrote, “and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes.”
All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.
IndyCar cancels doubleheader in Detroit
Roger Penske has canceled the doubleheader race at Detroit and adjusted the IndyCar schedule Monday as the series remains on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penske told The Associated Press he had no choice but to cancel the two races at Belle Isle because Michigan is under a stay-at-home order and workers cannot begin constructing the track. Penske is the promoter of that race.
“We’re under lockdown, we can’t do anything,” Penske said. He had previously told AP he could move the event to later in the season if racing remained on hold by May 30.
IndyCar is now tentatively scheduled to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.
N.C. State signee to test NBA draft
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State instate signee Josh Hall says he’ll go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.
Hall announced his decision in a social-media post Monday. He had played at Moravian Prep for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at one NBA season has passed since their graduating class from high school.
The 6-foot-9 forward is ranked 36th nationally by 247sports and 22nd by Rivals.
Louisville forward to enter NBA draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has announced on social media that he will enter the NBA draft.
Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior. His decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA combine because of a knee injury. He returned to the Cardinals and was named Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year before going on to average 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s All-ACC first team.
Falcons announce deal with Gurley
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have announced their one-year agreement with running back Todd Gurley.
The framework of the $6 million deal was completed on March 20, less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Final details of the agreement were completed on Monday, allowing the team to formally announce the deal.
As is the case with other free agents who have reached agreements, Gurley still awaits a physical. The NFL isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gurley’s physical will be especially important. He had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness late in 2018. The issue carried over into last season, even though he played in 15 games.
The 25-year-old Gurley is expected to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons' running attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.