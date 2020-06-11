CHARLOTTESVILLE — In alignment with Gov. Ralph Northam's "Return to School Plan," the Virginia High School League Executive Committee has cleared the way for schools to begin out-of-season practice activities beginning Monday.
By a majority vote taken on Wednesday, the Executive Committee reinstated the out-of-season practice rule and suspended the summer “dead period” for all athletic teams during the week of June 29 through July 4 for this year.
In compliance with the Northam's plan, whichh was announced Tuesday, all schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies before any practice can begin..
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun, said in a news release on Thursday. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.
“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season."
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is completing work on guidelines for reopening sports/activities.
