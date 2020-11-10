Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash won the AL Manager of the Year award on Tuesday night, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the NL honor.
Long regarded as one of baseball’s bright young minds, Cash guided Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. But he was roundly criticized for pulling ace left-hander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 in the World Series against the champion Dodgers.
Voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America concluded before the beginning of the playoffs. Rick Renteria, who was let go by the White Sox after the team made the postseason for the first time since 2008, finished second, followed by Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo.
Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.
The Marlins’ 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club. Mattingly was the AL MVP with the New York Yankees in 1985. He is fifth person to win both MVP and Manager of the Year.
San Diego’s Jayce Tingler finished second behind Mattingly in balloting by the BBWAA, followed by David Ross of the Chicago Cubs.
Gamecocks are No. 1 in women's prsseason poll
NEW YORK — Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now she can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women's Top 25 released Tuesday.
Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.
Mississippi State, Arizona, North Carolina State, UCLA and Oregon rounded out the top 10.
Ravens sign veteran cornerback Williams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn't played since last season.
The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago. He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers.
His addition to Baltimore's 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder.
SEC now has three games off for Saturday
No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee will not be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference games postponed this week to three.
The SEC said Tuesday that the Aggies and Volunteers will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the Crimson Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of not being played at all after COVID-19 cases in LSU's program.
Both teams are coming off their open dates and LSU already has a game against No. 6 Florida scheduled for Dec. 12 that had to be postponed last month. The SEC said it would consider using Dec. 19, the day of the conference championship game in Atlanta, to make up regular-season games not involving teams playing for the title.
Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases, including two people who traveled with the team to South Carolina last week.
On Monday, No. 24 Auburn's game at Mississippi State was postponed because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.
Hall of Fame player, coach Heinsohn dies at 86
BOSTON — Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86.
A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Russell for the NBA's rookie of the year award that season and tallied 39 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
It was the franchise's first title — and the first of eight in nine years for Heinsohn and Russell. Heinsohn was the team's leading scorer in four of the championship seasons.
Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.
Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and '76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.
Mariners' Lewis is AL Rookie of the Year
Much like one of his lofty leaps at the wall, Kyle Lewis soared above the field.
The center fielder for the Seattle Mariners won the AL Rookie of the Year award Monday night, receiving all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He is the 12th unanimous winner of the AL award, joining a prestigious list that includes Carlton Fisk, Derek Jeter, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage.
