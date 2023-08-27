WOODSTOCK — Led by Kate Konyar's runner-up finish, the James Wood High School girls captured the team title at the 10th annual Central Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
The Colonels totaled 34 points to dominate a 14-team field. Clarke County (102) was a distant second, while Handley (122) took third and Sherando (241) was 10th.
Konyar covered the three-mile distance in 17 minutes, 57 seconds, finishing behind just William Monroe's Samantha Nitzche (17:41.9).
In the boys' meet, James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez took the individual title, while Dylan McGraw's runner-up finish helped Sherando (100 points) place second in a 16-team field. Broadway won with 89 points. Clarke County (113) took third, while the Colonels (173) were fifth and Handley (207) placed seventh.
Pratt-Perez recorded a time of 15:15.6, while McGraw followed in 15:35.7.
Other James Wood girls' scorers: 4. Ruby Ostrander 19:14.5; 6. Alina Kieffer 19:58.0; 11. Sara Moss 20:33.1; 18. Lauren Thompson 20:58.3
Clarke County girls' scorers: 7. Teya Starley 20:09.2; 24. Abigail Cochran 21:34.7; 28. Ashley Moran 21:52.1; 30. Aubrey Wagner 22:11.4; 33. Molly Husted 22:19.0.
Handley girls' scorers:14 Seneca Welpott 20:39.6; 19. Stephanie Truban 21:04.2; 29. Audrey Rinker 22:05.5; 34. Ellie Bessette 22:22.1; 48. Bella Balio 23:24.7
Sherando girls' scorers: 26. Gracie Defibaugh 21:36.7; 37. Addy Wallin 22:32.2; 52. Olivia Lee 23:45.8; 81. Gabriella Koch 26:44.0; 83. Sydney Burns 26:52.3.
Other Sherando boys' scorers: 13. Ryan Maki 16:54.5; 15. Brock Smith 17:02.1; 24. Jed Bell 17:36.2, 54. Sebastian Berrios 18:42.3.
Clarke County boys' scorers: 12. Jackson Ellis 16:51.0; 25. Matthew Lisk 17:37.8; 26. Landon Horton 17:39.4' 29. Aidan Kreeb 17:46.5; 30. James Casey 17:46.6.
Other James Wood scorers: 38. Will Simko 18:07.0; 47. Tyler Dewarf 18:27.7; 50. Carrick Amerine 18:35.6; 52. Eli Clark 18:37.6
Handley scorers: 21. Noah Meleason 17:24.0; 32. Finn Slaughter 17:48.1; 45. Skip Dickson 18:25.2; 59. Avery Miller 18:50.9; 70. Gabe Cooper 19:14.1.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Jefferson 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 2-0 on the season as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 victory against Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday.
Millbrook leaders: Gracie Behenke 11 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Aaliyah Green 5 kills, 2 blocks; Camdyn Lockley 5 kills.
Women's soccer SU picked seventh
FOREST — Shenandoah University's women's soccer team was picked to tie for seventh in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in a preseason poll of the league's coaches.
SU and Guilford tied with 78 points. Virginia Wesleyan (136) received seven first-place votes and was picked to win the conference. Washington & Lee (131) received three first-place votes. Defending regular-season champ Bridgewater (121) was third and defending tournament champion Lynchburg, (119) was fourth,
Last season, coach Elizabeth Pike's team went 11-7-3 overall, 5-5 in the conference. The Hornets open their season at Marymount on Friday.
Rockies cool off Orioles
BALTIMORE — Hunter Goodman had two hits and RBI, scoring the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of his major league debut to lead Colorado over the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Sunday and stop the Rockies' six-game losing streak.
Goodman was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 amateur draft and the 23-year-old was at Double-A before he was moved up to Colorado's top farm team at Albuquerque on Aug. 8. After hitting .371 with nine and 33 RBIs in 15 games. Goodman was brought up to the Rockies on Sunday when they released Jurickson Profar.
Justin Lawrence (4-6) retired Anthony Santander for the final out of the eighth and struck out two in a perfect ninth.
Pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn tied the game 3-3 with an eighth-inning homer off Jake Bird. Ryan Mountcastle went 1 for 3 with a walk for AL-best Baltimore (81-49) and has reached base in 34 of his 35 starts since returning from the injured list on July 9.
Marlins avoid sweep by Nats
MIAMI — Jorge Soler hit a two-run drive for his 35th homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.
Luis Arraez reached on a leadoff single in the third inning before Soler connected against Trevor Williams, giving Miami a 2-1 lead. It was Soler’s 19th go-ahead homer of the season, extending his major league lead.
Jacob Stallings had two hits for the Marlins, who had dropped six of seven to fall back to .500. Washington wasted a strong performance by Williams (6-8), who allowed five hits and walked two in a season-high seven innings. The Nationals had won five of six and 11 of 14.
Preece headed home after crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece, whose car rolled about a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway, was on his way home about 12 hours later after being discharged from a hospital Sunday.
Stewart-Haas Racing said Preece was headed back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile" and “had been communicating with family and friends.”
The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track's infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.
Preece tweeted about two hours after the race, posting: “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. ... I’m coming back.”
