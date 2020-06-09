Former Handley and Wofford College standout Cameron Jackson had an excellent game as his Basketball Bundesliga League team MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg returned to action on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Jackson scored 11 points (on 4 for 5 shooting from the field) and grabbed seven rebounds in Ludwigsburg's 81-76 victory against SC Rasta Vechta in Second Stage action. Ludwigsburg (1-0) is tied for the B Division lead and was 17-4 during the opening stage of the season, which was cut short in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest was the fifth for Jackson, a 6-foot-8 center, who joined the club after playing nine games for Syntainics MBC, also of the BBL. Since joining Ludwigsburg, he is averaging 9.6 points 5.0 rebounds per game. He is shooting 51.4 percent (19 of 37) from the floor and 76.9 percent (10 of 13) from the foul line and is averaging 17 minutes per game.
Jackson averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 30 of 49 field goals in 16.8 minutes per game for Syntainics MBC.
VHSL to develop fall guidelines for schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE — With Tuesday's announcement of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen K-12 public schools in the fall, the Virginia High School League has announced that it will begin the process to align his Phase II & III Plan.
The VHSL said the process will align with the work the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has already done, then those guidelines will be shared with its Executive Committee. The VHSL will provide those guidelines to school divisions as local school boards develop plans for reopening.
“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in a news release. “It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase II & III.
“Before entering Phase II or III, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations. There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities.”
