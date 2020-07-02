WINCHESTER — Former Sherando High School head coach Jamie McCarty was named the new Millbrook head cross country coach on Thursday.
McCarty replaces Kevin Shirk, who recently took a teaching position at Trailside Middle School in Ashburn. Shirk had led the Pioneers’ cross country program since 2010 and was a four-time Winchester Star Cross County Coach of the Year (2011, 2013, 2014, 2019).
McCarty, a 1993 James Wood graduate, guided the Warriors’ cross country program from 2013-2017. In 2015, he led the Sherando boys’ team to a Conference 21 Championship. That team was the Region 4 West runner-up and finished third in the Group 4A state championship.
He also was head coach for Sherando’s indoor and outdoor track & field programs for the 2017 and 2018 seasons and was the 2017 Winchester Star Track & Field Coach of the Year.
For the past two years, McCarty has served as an assistant cross country and indoor/outdoor track coach at Loudoun Valley High School. At Loudoun Valley, he was a member of the coaching staff that won the 2018 Boys’ Nike Cross Country National Championship. Last year, McCarty helped lead Loudoun Valley’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams to 10th place finishes at the Nike Cross Country National Championship.
Prior to arriving at Sherando, McCarty coached cross country and track & field at Pulaski High School for eight years. He was twice named the River Ridge District Cross Country Coach of the Year. As a head coach, McCarty has helped student-athletes earn 13 individual state championships.
“We are happy to add Coach McCarty to our coaching staff at Millbrook and look forward to him leading our cross country program,” Pioneers coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said in a news release. “I’ve known Jamie for over 28 years as a student, a student-athlete, and a coach and feel confident he’ll both continue and add to the strong tradition that our cross country team has developed.”
Shockers can’t maintain late lead
NEW MARKET — Bridgewater scored three times in the top of the ninth inning and held on for an 8-7 victory against New Market in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Wednesday at Rebel Park.
Trailing 6-5, the Reds (3-1) scored three times on just one hit. They took advantage of a walk, a hit batsmen, a wild pitch and an error in the rally.
The Shockers (2-2) scored once in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run at third with two outs, but could not score.
Calvin Pastel went 4-for-4 to lead the Shockers. Nick Goode and Grant Thompson had two hits apiece. Four New Market errors led to seven unearned runs.
Sondrol is Hornets’ nominee for NCAA honor
INDIANAPOLIS — Shenandoah University’s Jordan Sondrol has been selected as Shenandoah University’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.
The Waynesboro basketball standout was named the university’s Class of 2020 Athletic Director’s Award winner for her athletic accomplishments, performance in the classroom and her service and leadership in the community. She is one of 192 nominees to represent Division III.
Sondrol graduated with a 3.8 GPA and is a four-time ODAC All-Academic Selection and an Academic All-State honoree. She became the 20th woman in program history to score 1,000 points (finishing with 1,266). She averaged 14 points per game last season and became the first player in program history to be named First Team All-ODAC.
“We are all so proud of Jordan and all the she accomplished in her four years as an SU student-athlete,” coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft said. “It is hard to summarize her impact as a Hornet and this nomination is well deserved.”
