FRONT ROYAL — Rich Pell fired a 4-over 40 to lead Millbrook to a 182-196 victory over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District golf action on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club's Red Nine on Tuesday.
Also scoring for the Pioneers were Logan Limoges (41), Travis Hambrick (47) and Molly Deegan (54).
Sherando scorers were: Isaiah Doeden (45), Charlie Lease (45), Jackson Hepner (47) and Leland McIntyre (59).
Colonels place second in tri-match
WARRENTON — James Wood placed second among three teams competing in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash at Fauquier Springs Golf Club.
Kettle Run shot a 154 to edge the Colonels (156) and Fauquier (173).
Braeden Crawford (37), Brayden Rockwell (38)Jake Bursey (39) and Drake Reese (42) shot scoring rounds for James Wood. Kettle Run's Brian Slaughter took medalist honores with a 35.
Field hockey: SU's Mckibbin honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University's Mairead Mckibbin was named ODAC Field Hockey Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The sophomore scored five goals in victories over Gettysburg and Washington & Jefferson. She had one goal in a 4-1 victory over Gettysburg in the season opener Thursday and followed that up with four in a 10-1 romp against Washington & Jefferson on Sunday.
Mckibbin, the ODAC Rookie of the Year last season, has converted on five of her eight shots on goal. The recognition was her second career ODAC Player of the Week honor.
