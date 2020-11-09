Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University field hockey player Isabella Morande

Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Field hockey. Position: Goalie
Parents: Gus and Jackie Morande
Hometown: Gloucester (Gloucester High School). Major: Criminology
What do you love about field hockey: I love just the atmosphere of just being around my friends. I’ve made a lot of friends through it. I love the level of intensity the game brings.
Most memorable moment in field hockey: On a personal level, I was awarded [ODAC] Defensive Player of the Year last year (2019). As like a whole, my high school team went 23-0 my junior year and we won states. We broke like all of these records at our high school, so I think that was pretty memorable.
Most embarrassing moment in field hockey: Oh, Good Lord. My freshman year in college, I had just started playing and we have a thing called a stroke which is like a penalty shot. I’m awful at them. We got one, like our second one of the game, and it hit off one of my hand pads, hit me in the helmet and still managed to go in. The next day, my coach [Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft], she came up to me and said, “I looked over the rule book. I think we are going to switch you out from now on.” I was like, “Yeah, no problem. I totally agree with that.” Now it’s like a big running joke that if we ever get a stroke, she is going to be, “Come on out real quick.” It’s just a nice running joke on our team.
Most difficult moment in field hockey: Mentally, it’s knowing there’s a chance that I won’t have a senior season, especially since I have been playing this since like fourth grade. There was no true closure. I like had to do like my own closure. There was a Senior Day, but no last game. It was kind of abrupt. You have to keep the hope that you’re going to have a senior season. It’s a hard battle to play with mentally.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa (Louie Cappiello). He passed away when I was in high school. Definitely just to speak with him again would be interesting. Towards the end, he had Alzheimer’s and he did not remember a lot. But before his Alzheimer’s kicked in, he had really cool childhood stories and it was always nice to hear good embarrassing stories about my mom because it was her dad; Henrik Lundqvist, he was the Rangers hockey goalie before he [signed] with the Capitals. I just think it’d be interesting to talk to him, especially with me being a goalie and him being a goalie. It would be really nice to listen to some of his stories, especially playing at such a high and intense level; Sebestian Maniscalco, he’s an Italian comedian. I think he’s absolutely hilarious and I’ve seen him a couple of times in person. I think it would be a really fun dinner. I would just love to hear some of his jokes and maybe more of the stories he tells within his skits. It would be a real fun dinner.
Biggest athletic influence: Derek Jeter, because I’m a huge Yankees fan as well. It was just the way he carried himself his whole career. He was very poised. You really didn’t hear negative things about him and he seemed like a real genuine person. Obviously, he was a great player to watch.
Who’s your favorite teacher or professor: I would definitely say Professor Dana Baxter. She’s one of my criminology professors and I’ve had her since freshman year. She’s just so inspirational. She’s just such a strong person. Within teaching us obviously the curriculum which we have to learn, she’s also teaches you little life lessons. She’s always there for people whether you’re in the major or not in the major. She does everything in her power to lift people’s spirits.
Favorite athlete: Henrik Lundqvist
Favorite sports team: New York Rangers
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley
Favorite food: Calzone
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Chili. I hate chili.
Plans after college: I have an internship right now with a social service department, so I’m hoping to get a job with a social service department and do child protective services. My mom is a social worker so I’ve always been around the environment. The older I got I started doing an internship with her and I got the basics. I just figured it was something I like and its not an average 9-to-5 job every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.