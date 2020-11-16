Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University men's basketball player Jaylen Williams

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Jay Jay and Tonya Williams
Hometown: Triangle (Potomac High School). Major: Cyber security and criminal justice
What do you love about basketball: What I love about basketball is that there’s something different that you can learn every day, new moves that you can learn. There’s always something you can learn which is amazing since it’s just a ball and a hoop. The ability for you to learn different moves and new things every day is never ending, so you can always get better at whatever you want to do.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was last year. I played against Christopher Newport and it happened to be my last game [because of injury]. I ended up stealing the ball and getting a dunk. That’s when I ended my season, but I ended it on a bang.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I was injured last year so I ended up having to take a different perspective on basketball. The mental part was pretty good, but I had to learn the game a little bit of a new way and to find out ways how I can help my teammates in different ways since I am the captain of the team. I think that was the most difficult part — I had to find new ways to help my team because I was not on the court physically.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Damian Lillard, he plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. He is my favorite NBA player. I just love the way how he carries himself and how plays on the court. He’s very underrated in the league, but he’s very excitable at the same time. He’s rapping and doing basketball at the same, so he’s multi-tasking and killing people on the court; Meek Mill, he’s a rapper from Philly. He’s my favorite rapper and I just love listening to his music. I normally listen to him before a game. He’s my go-to for the most part; Polo G, he’s a rapper from Chicago. He’s kind of different from most artists. He doesn’t show off and everything. He’s very humble. He’s not like changing up how he’s doing his flow. ... You’ve got to respect that as an artist, especially how our generation is nowadays.
Biggest athletic influence: Damian Lillard. I watch his highlights. I don’t try to mimic anything, but I try to pick up a lot of things from him.
Who’s your favorite teacher or professor: Dr. [David] Scibelli, he’s my cyber professor. He’s one of the coolest teachers and I have very cool teachers. He’s just very laid back. He tries to joke around. He’s very relaxing and chill. ... That’s a neat personality that he has. He’s always willing to help someone and does everything in his power to make you better at cyber.
Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard
Favorite sports team: New Orleans Saints
Favorite movie: “Friday”
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Favorite song: “1942 Flows” by Meek Mill
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after college: After school based on athletics, I’m not sure what God has planned for me. If I have anything for that, I would probably take the chance and play overseas if it’s a good opportunity. If not, I have my double major and I would just go into the government and just work. I know I’m going to do something with technology or IT. I think I will take the best opportunity, honestly.
