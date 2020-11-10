Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University women's basketball player Ragan Johnson

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Forward
Parent: Greg Johnson
Hometown: Washington D.C. (Parkdale High School). Major: Nursing
What do you love about basketball: I love the sense of family I get from basketball and all of the connections I've been able to make throughout all of the teams I've played for.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Definitely, it's winning the ODAC championship (in 2019). My thoughts were just like, 'Wow, we really accomplished that (the eighth-seeded Hornets beat No. 1 Guilford, No. 4 Randolph-Macon and No. 3 Washington & Lee in the tournament)' especially when we were doubted. Nobody thought that we would make it that far.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: When I air-balled a free throw. I think I did it once in middle school and once in high school.
Most difficult moment in basketball: The difficult thing for me definitely would be my confidence level. I think for a lot of my teammates, [too]. It's building that confidence in knowing that you're your biggest competition. It's putting in more work and just reminding myself of that every day that I do step on the court.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: The first two people would be my mother (Ramona Johnson) and my grandmother (Gloria Johnson). They both passed away. I would have dinner with them just because I didn't get to have a last conversation and I miss them; SZA, she's an artist. She seems like a real cool, dope person. She seems likes she's aware about the universe and the world and I feel like I can learn some things from her.
Biggest athletic influence: Coach [Lawrence] Watson, my high school coach. He's the one who really helped improve my confidence.
Who’s your favorite teacher or professor: Professor Susan O'Driscoll, here at SU. She has recommended and suggested me for so many programs here on campus. I had her class, public speaking, my freshman year. She really believed in me. I didn't really say too much to her in that class, but she did know when I said a few words that she believed in me because she knew I had something special in me.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards
Favorite movie: “Love and Basketball”
Favorite TV show: "The Blacklist”
Favorite song: “BMO” by Ari Lennox
Favorite food: Chicken fajitas
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Green bean casserole.
Plans after college: My end goal after I graduate is to be a holistic nurse practitioner. My grandmother was a nurse. Seeing everything with my mom and my grandmother with their sickness, I knew I wanted to do something in the medical field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.