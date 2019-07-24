David Stanford is having your typical summer for a 15-year-old — hanging out with friends, playing golf and exploring new adventures along the way.
Come today’s final round at the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship, the Vienna resident has assured himself a welcome first-time experience as he will be in the final grouping for one of the few times in his still-early golf career.
Stanford made this last group maiden voyage possible after shooting a second-round 1-under-par 70 to retain the lead in the event’s 67th renewal being conducted at Winchester Country Club and is at 6-under 136 for the event.
He’ll be in likewise talented company with two competitors who are one shot back in last month’s State Amateur victor Michael Brennan, 17, of Leesburg (second-day 70) and Ross Funderbuke, 18, of Roanoke, who logged a second round-best 68. Both are at 5-under 137 overall. Brennan is chasing both a title and a place in the VSGA record books, while Funderburke is making his last appearance in the event before aging out.
Stanford got into red numbers with a late birdie at No. 15. He knew an under-par score, or something close to it, was a score he needed on Day 2 to ultimately vie for the title.
“Absolutely,” the rising junior at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church reiterated regarding the importance of playing well in the second round. “Going low the first day is really important, but doing it again fortifies it. Mentally, the thought is, ‘I’m in this. ‘I can do this. I totally belong.’”
The last time Stanford recalled being in a final grouping was as a 12-year-old at a U.S. Kids Golf event and he knows this is something different.
How does it feel to be the leading man this time?
“I’m playing with people that I have seen for a long time,” said Stanford. “I’m going to enjoy it and have fun — and hopefully post a really good score and walk home with some hardware.”
For his part, should Brennan hoist the F.J.D. Mackay trophy awarded to the champion today, he would become the second player in VSGA history to win the State Amateur and State Junior in the same year. Brinson Paolini turned the double in 2008. Brennan, who won the VSGA Amateur on June 28, would also become just the eighth player ever to claim both titles.
Admittedly for Brennan, his focus is on the here and now, as well as hope for a spot among the contenders this afternoon down the stretch.
“I’ll try to do the same things I’ve done the first two days, stick to the game plan and hopefully it’s good enough,” said Brennan, a rising senior at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg and a Wake Forest commit. “It can get tighter on the last few holes, but if I play solidly, it won’t matter.”
Funderburke’s roller coaster round included seven birdies, one off his personal best in competition, against four bogeys. Birdies at No. 14, where he snaked in a 45-footer, and No. 15 from a less prodigious distance (20 inches) helped slingshot him into a share of second place with Brennan.
“That was my goal today — to keep myself up near the leaders, so I am happy with it,” said Funderburke, a Hidden Valley High School graduate and a University of Richmond commit. “I feel pretty good about it. I just need to make fewer bogeys.”
Cullen Campbell, 16, of Virginia Beach (72 on Day 2) and Patrick Gareiss, 18, of Chesapeake (70 in the second round) are four shots back at 2-under 140.
Following the completion of the second round, the field was reduced to the low 45 scorers and ties, with 48 competitors at 9-over 151 or better advancing to the final round.
Winchester’s Jacob Karen shot his second consecutive 81 and did not make the cut.
